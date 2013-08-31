Huntley lineman making most of final season

HUNTLEY – For two years, Darren Erath heard the speeches as seniors asked their fellow offensive linemen for maximum effort.

But Erath, a three-year starter, admits that the words never really sunk in. Not because he didn’t care. But because there was still plenty of time left in his Huntley football career, Erath couldn’t fully comprehend how one season could mean so much to his teammates.

But he gets it now.

Erath is now the one asking the younger offensive lineman around him for everything they have because now, he's the one who can see the end of the road coming.

"I feel like this is all (of the seniors') time – we've been waiting for this forever," Erath said Friday after the Red Raiders' season opener against Bartlett was postponed. "Finally, it's my senior year. You go as hard as you can. As much as you can."

As he and his teammates waited out Friday night's pouring rain and lightning strikes, Erath couldn't stop thinking about charging onto the field for the first time as a senior. When he woke up Friday morning, Erath said he couldn't stop thinking about making his senior debut in Huntley's renovated stadium.

Erath's experience as a starter couldn't be more valuable for Huntley, which, for the most part, is young along the offensive line. Over the past two seasons, Erath has tried to draw on the leadership qualities of more veteran players, molding him into the kind of veteran Red Raiders coach John Hart said will be invaluable.

"We've got to have one person that we can absolutely count on and that can block anybody that we play," Hart said. "Darren can do that and so that's what we expect from him."

In addition to giving Huntley a 300-pound lineman up front to help provide protection for first-year starting quarterback Blake Jacobs, Erath gives Huntley a steady performer that his younger teammates can learn from – just as Erath did over the previous two years.

He wants to be the example that Hart and Red Raiders offensive line coach Chris Babyar can depend on, ready to deliver the level of effort that others asked for in the past but that he couldn't fully understand until now.

“I’m not going to hold anything back,” Erath said. “You never understand (why that’s important) until you’re a senior and it’s your last chance and that you have to get it while you can. Sometimes, with a younger offensive line, I really have to get on them and make them understand that this is all of (the seniors) last chance.”