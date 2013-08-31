Crystal Lake South continues O-line tradition

Mike Franke vividly recalls running with the scout team defense his freshman season at Crystal Lake South.

Franke’s freshman team was done and he was called up to practice with the varsity for the playoffs. There, he found himself wrestling with the likes of Jake Bernstein, Fahn Cooper and Phil Hespen, all 280-pound Gators’ offensive linemen who now play at NCAA Division I schools.

“It wasn’t that fun,” Franke said. “But they were guys I looked up to being a young player. It amazed me how big they were. I dreamed of being that big, but never thought it would happen. Now, it luckily has.”

South, which has a recent tradition for churning out huge linemen, was supposed to open with Marian Central Friday night at Ken Bruhn Field. Lightning forced postponement of the game, which was rescheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday. Franke (6-foot-4, 285 pounds) is one of four returning starting linemen, and one of the Gators up front who are 285 or heavier. Junior Kyle Hedge (6-1, 305) and junior Kyle Loupee (6-4, 295) are the other two, while Pat Walsh (6-2, 240) and Bubba Gardeck (5-11, 220) are the smaller players in the group.

“It’s nice to have [big linemen], we wish we had some of those fast backs like Cary-Grove has had with those big linemen,” Gators coach Chuck Ahsmann said. “It’s kind of a cyclical thing. We’ve been fortunate that we’ve had big kids. Maybe, because we’ve had big kids, other kids growing up may aspire to be like that and play football. That’s really the only thing I can think of.”

Playing next to the bigger linemen definitely motivates Walsh.

“It puts an attitude on my shoulders,” said Walsh, who also plays linebacker. “I want to fight even harder to block people and keep up with Mike Franke and Kyle Hedge. It’s hard, but I have to keep fighting and working.”

Quarterback Austin Rogers appreciates having that kind of size protecting him.

“I try to motivate them and pump them up,” Rogers said. “Because when they’re pumped up, they’re very hard to stop. I tell them they’re the best line in the conference, trying to get them ready to go.”

Bernstein starts at Vanderbilt, Cooper starts at Bowling Green and Hespen is playing at Drake after missing two years with injuries. Boston Mathews, who played last season, is a freshman at Toledo. Franke attended several one-day camps over the summer and likely is next in line as a D-I lineman.

“If I knew what it was, I’d keep doing it,” Ahsmann said. “Because I like those big guys. You know the old saying, ‘You can’t coach size and speed.’ It’s nice to have that size.”