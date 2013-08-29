Johnsburg football team out to end skid

Johnsburg quarterback Nick Brengman was in eighth grade the last time the Skyhawks won a varsity football game.

Now a junior, Johnsburg’s second-year starting quarterback is in charge of helping end a 21-game losing streak. While that may seem like a daunting task, the experience Brengman gained last season as a sophomore is part of the reason coach Mike Maloney is optimistic about what this group is capable of this year.

“We’re excited about what [Brengman] brings, and I’m excited to see how he progresses throughout the season and what his performance is like,” Maloney said.

Brengman hasn’t given it much thought yet as to what it will be like when Johnsburg wins its first game since the Skyhawks’ last victory, a 21-9 win Oct. 1, 2010, at Woodstock. The Skyhawks’ first opportunity comes Friday when they open the season at 7:15 p.m. at home against Richmond-Burton.

“All I know is it’s going to be really exciting, and I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Brengman said. “I really don’t know what’s going to go through my mind when we win.”

When Maloney named Brengman the Skyhawks’ starting quarterback last year, he did so in part with the big picture in mind. That year of experience – as tough as it was sometimes en route to Johnsburg’s second straight 0-9 season – is expected to pay off, learning from previous mistakes and the pressures of leading the team.

“We’re going to compete with teams more than we did last year,” Brengman said. “We’re going to put up more touchdowns on the board than last year, and I feel like we’re going to surprise more teams than we ever did in years before.”

Aiding Brengman, who threw for 678 yards last year, is the return of four offensive linemen, plus the Skyhawks’ starting tight end. Maloney believes Brengman and the offense have the capability to become more efficient and be a greater threat. The potential athleticism on both sides of the ball has Maloney excited about Johnsburg putting pressure on opponents by getting the ball in the athletes’ hands and letting them take advantage of open space.

“Our leadership is outstanding,” Maloney said. “Those guys hold the rest of the team accountable. They make my job easier from an administrative perspective. Guys are locked in and focused because the leadership demands it.”

Running a wing-T offense out of the pistol formation, the Skyhawks are a hybrid offense that runs despite their formations, making it appear as if they are in passing sets. Maloney wants Johnsburg to establish the run but is confident the offense can spread the ball through the air with Brengman under center.

“Our passing game, we’ve got the ability to spread people out in a traditional spread offense,” Maloney said. “Again, put guys in space and identify the weaknesses of the defense and pick that yardage up.”

Coming off “one of the best offseasons” in the program’s recent history is one reason Johnsburg senior tight end and linebacker Ben Stillwell is looking forward to his final season. Having worked alongside Brengman, the confidence exuding from the Johnsburg quarterback hasn’t gone unnoticed by Stillwell.

But through whatever struggles the Skyhawks may endure, Stillwell is eager to capture that elusive victory.

“That’s what gets me going through practices,” Stillwell said. “Kind of all the naysayers in town and the county, just that thought of getting that first win for me as a varsity football player – it’s a great thing to think about.”