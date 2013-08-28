Cary-Grove RB Zach McQuade hurts shoulder

Cary-Grove will start the season without junior running back Zach McQuade, who suffered a shoulder injury last week in practice.

Trojans coach Brad Seaburg said the Trojans hope to have McQuade back in the lineup, possibly by the fourth game against Dundee-Crown. C-G was looking for McQuade to fill one of its backfield spots after fullback Kyle Norberg and running backs Kaene Connington and Ryan Mahoney graduated.

McQuade was a key rusher for C-G’s 9-0 sophomore team last season. “More than anything, it hurts depth across the team,” Seaburg said.

“There’s a ripple effect. We try to two-platoon everyone, but last year when Mahoney was hurt we had to use [defensive back] Kasey Fields play on offense. We may have to do that again now with [defensive back] Matt Sutherland, then we may have to have someone else play defense for Matt.”

The Trojans open at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wheaton North. Seaburg said McQuade has a doctor’s appointment in mid-September and hopes to get good news then.

“Zach’s very good. He’s quick and he’s smart, not just fast,” Seaburg said. “He can get around the corner and turn it up pretty well.”