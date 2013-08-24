Cary-Grove OL Ruhland picks up offer from NIU

Trevor Ruhland knew it wouldn’t be long before the interest he’s received from college recruiters translated into scholarship offers.

His second came on Friday.

The Cary-Grove junior offensive lineman received an offer from Northern Illinois, according to Ruhland’s father, Matt, who played at Iowa. Ruhland said Saturday morning that NIU’s proximity to his home in Cary makes the offer even more attractive.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound lineman picked up an offer from Minnesota last month following a one-day camp in Minneapolis. Ruhland's camp experience was limited to Minnesota and Vanderbilt this season due to a hamstring injury.

Ruhland said he’d like to play in the midwest, making NIU – 45 minutes from his Cary home – and Minnesota, six hours away – both viable options.

"My parents mean everything to me," Ruhland said. "So to be able to play close to home would be huge."

Ruhland is expected to play on both sides of the ball this season for the Trojans, who reached the 6A state championship game last season. Ruhland played on C-G's sophomore team's defensive line as a freshman and said returning to defense now as a junior doesn't require much adjustment and said he's had good incentive to keep up his conditioning.

Ruhland can start interacting with coaches through social media channels on Sept. 1 and expects the recruiting process to pick up.

“I’m ready for it,” Ruhland said. “Between high school football and (recruiting), it’s going to be a hectic time, but it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”