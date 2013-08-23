I’m Just Saying ... with former Cary-Grove football coach Bruce Kay

Former Cary-Grove football coach Bruce Kay will be back on the sideline Friday night when the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Famer works his first game as Carmel’s offensive coordinator. Kay’s return to coaching comes a year after he enjoyed a season entirely away from the game and four years after he led the Trojans to a Class 6A state championship.

There was a part of me that felt like I didn’t want to go back. I was tired of (football), I was tired of the job. Last fall was very enjoyable – we traveled and had a nice experience. I enjoyed the time of not putting pressure on myself and that competitive nature that comes with coaching. I did enjoy it and I did enjoy doing other things on Friday night that I hadn’t done for over 30 years. For me, I wanted to take a season off right off the bat, but then I had the opportunity to work at North Park (an assistant coach) and I didn’t want to miss that and work at the Division III level and see what that was about. That was something I always wanted to do and I was able to do it based on the amount of energy that I wanted to put into football. But I enjoyed having last year off. It was very nice – I didn’t have to wake up in the middle of the night and change my T-shirt three times because it was soaking wet from anxiety. So I enjoyed that quite a bit.

(High School football) is most certainly a much different game in regards to all of the aspects of (having a) year-round program. If your kids do not lift on a year-round and on a consistent basis, then you’re behind right off the bat. You have to have your summer camps and you have to put in that time so kids can execute. Years ago, teams would run very similar offenses and now there’s so many different offenses and adjustments coaches have to make and you rarely have to line up and have to defend the same offense two weeks in a row. But it’s a year-round commitment you have to make and one coach can’t do it. You need at least 5 to 8 coaches that can help with the number of kids you need to get ready in the offseason.

The first day (on the job) is where you have your camp and your summer camps and so the first few weeks was about just getting to know kids’ names. I’d have to describe to (Carmel coach) Andy (Bitto), ‘Hey, the kid in the yellow shirt looks pretty good.’ So that was probably the initial difficulty. But it was nice to get back on the field and it’s been a good experience so far. But I really enjoy the kids and the efforts they make. You see them improving and doing the things that, in the beginning, were very difficult to understand – let alone execute – and then, when the lights clicks on and they see themselves improving and see their teammates get better – and just seeing kids working for a common goal – that’s the most fun about coaching. There’s great satisfaction in working with kids who want to work hard and you see them achieve, it’s exciting. Life without struggle is boring and to see those kids struggle and have to work as hard as they do to improve inches at a time, it’s very rewarding.

