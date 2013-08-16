Fox Lake skate park closed due to vandalism

Fox Lake police are investigating an “unbelievable amount of damage” done to the skate park located in Veterans Park, 301 S. Route 59, said Lt. Mark Schindler.

As a result of vandalism and graffiti, the skate park is closed to the general public until repairs can be completed in spring of 2014, according to a village release.

Schindler said the grafitti, which includes language "too vulgar to print, including f-bombs directed at the police" was spray-painted on "literally every side" of the skate park equipment, including backs and ramps.

"Every side had vulgar little comments," Schindler said. He said the extent of the damage is the reason for the long closure.

While Schindler did not yet have a cost estimate for repairs, he said it's possible if the vandals are identified and charged, they could be held responsible for costs. If they aren't caught, costs will be covered by the village.

Mike Behan, Fox Lake police chief, said “The graffiti indicates a lack of respect for the park, as well as the purpose for which it was built.

Vandalism such as this is costly, time-consuming and is unfortunate for those that enjoy the park in a safe and responsible manner.”

Anyone with additional information or who observes vandalism or suspicious activity is encouraged to call the Fox Lake Police Department at (847) 587-3100.