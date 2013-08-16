CHURCH BULLETINS: Pray tonight for those in military

PLAINFIELD — On the third Friday of each month, area residents are encouraged to devote an hour to pray for those who wear our uniforms.

Members of St. Mary Immaculate’s Military Ministry will next gather on at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, to pray in the St. Mary Immaculate Adoration Chapel.

St. Mary Immaculate Parish is located at 15629 S. Illinois 59 in Plainfield. For more information, visit www.smip.org or call (815) 436-2651.

Pork chops on menu Aug. 24 in Stavanger

SENECA — Stavanger Lutheran Church, 2904 N. 32nd Road, north of Seneca, is sponsoring a pork chop supper and bake sale from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.

Cost for one chop is $9; two chops, $10; a hot dog meal is $4. Carry-outs will be available.

Tickets can be purchased from Beth Jackson at (815) 357-6339 or Jan Helland at (815) 941-5012. Learn how to get a recruiter's best effort

Surveys have shown that 90 to 95 percent of large U.S. employers now use staffing firms to fill vacancies, according to the American Staffing Association. Yet, working with recruiters can be a nightmare.

An expert panel of job coaches and job seekers with significant experience working with/through re- cruiters will answer your questions to speed your success and reduce the aggravation.

The Employment Ministry of St. Mary Immaculate Parish will meet promptly at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, in the parish Faith Sharing Room at 15629 South Illinois 59 in Plainfield.

There is no cost to attend, pre-registration is not required, and everyone is welcome. Dress is casual. Email Employment Ministry@smip.org for more information.

Senior Companions offer independence

Catholic Charities’ Senior Companion Program is a free service available to older adults who are homebound and living in Grundy County.

Senior Companion Volunteers provide weekly visits to older adults and provide companionship, occasional transportation to doctor’s appointments or to grocery stores, and respite care.

If you are living alone and you need companionship or a little extra help to live independently at home, the Senior Companion Program may be able to help you. If you are caring for a loved one and need a weekly break to run errands or have some personal time, the Senior Companion Program may be able to help you.

In Grundy County, call Meg at (815) 933-7791, x9922, to find out more about the Senior Companion Program.

For more information about the programs and services provided by Catholic Charities, visit catholiccharitiesjoliet.org. Pianos duel for Catholic Charities

JOLIET — Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet, presents “Playing for Miracles,” a dueling pianos extravaganza on Friday, Sept. 13.

Held at The Carlisle, 435 E. Butterfield Road, Lom-bard, the casual event features open bar, gourmet dining stations, incredible silent and live auctions, and the antics and showmanship of the dueling piano players from Chicago’s famous Howl at the Moon, set to the backdrop of this year’s theme, A Night in Tuscany.

Tickets are $100 each and are available at catholiccharitiesjoliet.org or by calling (815) 724-1140.

All funds raised will be directed to Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet.

Jewish High Holidays early this year

The Joliet Jewish Congregation is reminding its followers that the High Holidays, also known as “The Days of Awe,” are very early this year.

Selichot services are at 9 p.m. Saturday evening, Aug. 31. Refreshments will be served at 8 p.m., prior to services. To RSVP or to inquire about High Holiday tickets, please call the office at (815) 741-4600.

Cemetery/Kever Avot service is at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1.

Rosh Hashanah services are at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, and 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, with the children’s service at approximately 10:30 a.m. with Rabbi Rubovits.

Tashlich service is at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5. Please RSVP by calling the office at (815) 741-4600.

The final day of Rosh Hashanah services will take place at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6.

Kol Nidre services will take place at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13. To inquire about High Holiday tickets, please call the office at (815) 741-4600.

Yom Kippur services are at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, with children’s services at approximately 1:30 p.m. Mincha-Neilah services are at 6 p.m. Sept. 14.

The congregation will not have the traditional “Break the Fast” after Yom Kippur as in the past due to the lateness of the hour. Instead, there will be juices and cakes.

For more details, please call the Joliet Jewish Congregation office at (815) 741-4600.