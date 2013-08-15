Grundy County felony dispositions released: August 15, 2013

Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland recently released the following felony dispositions. Patrick Irwin, 39, of Streator, pled guilty to unlawful possession of more than 30 grams, but less than 500 grams, of cannabis with a prior offense, a Class 3 felony, and was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Irwin was also ordered to pay a $500 mandatory drug assessment and will serve one year of mandatory supervised release upon completion of the prison sentence.

Luke Levandowski, 20, of Wilmington, pled guilty to battery, a Class A misdemeanor, was placed on probation for 24 months, and ordered to serve 20 days in the county jail. Levandowski was ordered to obtain a drug and alcohol evaluation and complete treatment. In addition, Levandowski cannot consume alcohol nor enter any public premises where alcoholic beverages are served as a primary part of the business during the period of probation.

Jeremy Parker, 23, of Coal City, pled guilty to theft of more than $500, but less than $10,000, a Class 3 felony, was placed on probation for 30 months, and ordered to serve 152 days in the county jail. Parker was also ordered to pay $907.73 in restitution to the Circuit Clerk’s Office and complete drug and alcohol treatment.

Steven Trad, 43, of Grand Lake, Colo., pled guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm with defaced serial numbers, a Class 3 felony, was ordered to serve 4 days in the county jail, and was placed on 24 months of conditional discharge. Trad was also ordered to pay a $750 fine, surrender all firearms and FOID card, and forfeit all seized weapons.

James Uridel, 33, of Plainfield, pled guilty to forgery, a Class 3 felony, was assessed court costs of $227 and was placed on 30 months of TASC probation. Uridel shall report for periodic drug testing and provide a DNA specimen.