• Danielle Rae Kaleta, 18, of Marengo, was charged Thursday, July 11, with retail theft.

• Ashlee Stuart, 20, of Grayslake, was charged Thursday, July 11, with retail theft.

• A 17-year-old Harvard boy was charged Friday, July 12, with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Ryan J. Hoff, 19, 1815 Highcrest Road, Marengo, was charged Friday, July 12, with retail theft.