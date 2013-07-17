Prairie Ridge OL Shane Evans narrows list to 4

Shane Evans has always had a timetable for when he’d made a decision about where he will continue his football playing career.

But as summer inches closer to fall, the prized senior Prairie Ridge offensive lineman is starting to hear from his suitors, warning that their respective recruting classes are starting to fill up. He senses a decision is coming, but he’s not yet willing to make up his mind.

Evans has narrowed his choices down to four after recently picking up his seventh Division I offer from Cincinnati. He said Wednesday he'll soon make a final determination of where he'll play. His list includes Western Michigan, Toledo, Northern Illinois and Cincinnati.

The 6-foot-4, 296-pound Evans has also garnered interest from Minnesota after attending a camp there recently. Evans said an offer could be coming from the Gophers, keeping them in the mix. Evans also participated in Big Ten camps at Wisconsin and Illinois, but hasn't gained the same level of interest from those schools as he did with Minnesota.

Still, Evans wants to make a decision soon in order to keep his focus on his final high school season. His also has offers from Ball State, Bowling Green, Miami of Ohio and Wyoming.

"It's starting to get hard to hold out," Evans said. "A lot of schools that have offered are really good and I really like them, but I think it's nice to wait and see the options. But at the same time, I don't want to wait too long."

Evans said a few schools – including Western Michigan – have reached out to him to say they're starting to run out of room in their 2014 recruiting class. The Broncos indicated they could be out of scholarships by week's end. Evans doesn't feel pressure to rush into a decision, but he's aware that he may have to end up passing on a school if he's not yet willing to finalize his decision.

Evans, who made another campus visit to NIU on Wednesday, said he'd like to make a decision and stick with it rather than changing his mind and throwing himself into limbo. Once he's ready to seriously narrow his choices, Evans said he'll sit down with his father, who has been his primary sounding board since the recruiting process began.

“I think once I make my decision, that will be my decision,” Evans said. “If something comes along in three months, I think it’s just too late for them because they didn’t think I was good enough (earlier) and so the people who wanted me back then, that’s who I’m going to go with.”