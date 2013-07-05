CHURCH BULLETINS: Congregation to welcome Woods

The community is invited to celebrate the appointment of Pastor Bennett A. Woods to the Braceville United Methodist Church. He brings with him his wife, Kimberly.

Pastor Bennett’s first worship service will be at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 7. Following the worship service, there will be a potluck lunch held at the church, 106 W. Gould St., Braceville.

For more information, please contact the church office at (815) 237-8512.

More than ice cream on social menu

VERONA — The Verona United Methodist Church will hold its 32nd annual homemade ice cream social from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 7.

The menu consists of BBQ, hot dogs, chips, homemade desserts, drinks, and delicious homemade ice cream.

Carryouts will be available.

Healing service offered July 7

PLAINFIELD, Ill. — St. Mary Immaculate Parish will hold a healing prayer service at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7 immediately following the 12:15 p.m. Mass.

After a short scripture reading and prayer, each individual will be offered the Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick. The August Healing Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 4, the first Sunday of the month.

St. Mary Immaculate Parish is located at 15629 S. Rt. 59, Plainfield.

For more information, please call (815) 436-2651 or go to www.smip.org.

‘Face the Truth’ effort set for Joliet area

The eager face of a beautiful baby is a reminder of the joy that every new life brings.

Every child deserves the chance to be born and to be loved. Yet over 1.2 million unborn babies are aborted each year in our country.

On Friday, July 12, pro-life advocates will be holding signs at three sites in the Joliet area to increase awareness of the tragedy of abortion.

Volunteers can join them: • From 9 to 10:30 a.m. in Joliet, at Jefferson Street and Larkin Avenue • From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Shorewood, at Illinois 59 and Black Road. • From 3 to 4:30 p.m. in Plainfield, at Illinois 59 and Caton Farm Road.

The Knights of Columbus, Good Shepherd Council # 5573 and Reverence for Life will have a luncheon for sign holders from 1:30 to 2:30 at St. Mary Immaculate Parish, in the Faith Sharing Room at 15629 S. Illinois 59, Plainfield.

For more information please call Ted Castro Sr. at (815) 439-0541.

For any questions regarding other sites during the month of July, please contact the Pro-Life Action League at (773) 777-2900 or fax (773) 777-3061 or email info@prolifeaction.org or visit their website at www.prolifeaction.org.

St. Anne’s Sewing Circle to meet July 13

PLAINFIELD, Ill. — St. Mary Immaculate Parish’s sewing circle meets on the second Saturday of each month.

This group mends clothing and household items and sew on buttons, badges and hems (at no cost) for parishioners and the community.

Drop off your items and pick them up on the same day in the Small Meeting Room in the Commons. There is a three-item limit.

The next drop-off will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 13. Pick up is noon to 2 p.m.

If you would like to join our ministry or have any questions, please contact Mary Madura at (815) 725-7903; or misfit211@aol.com, or Diane Ziemba at (815) 609-9224; or raz5733@aol.com.

For more information, call 815-436-2651 or visit us at www.smip.org.

Pray July 19 for those serving in military

On the third Friday of each month, all are invited to devote an hour to pray for those who wear our uniforms.

Come on Friday, July 19, to pray in the St. Mary Immaculate Adoration Chapel at 6 p.m.

It is one way the church’s Military Ministry provides spiritual support to military families who have loved ones currently deployed and to remember those who are giving and have given so much of themselves through their unselfish service to our country.

For further information, please contact Maria Prekop at (312) 259-6851 or maria.prekop@navigant.com or Donna Hoban at (815) 254-0622 or hobans@sbcglobal.net.

St. Mary Immaculate Parish is located at 15629 S. Illinois 59 in Plainfield. For more information, visit www.smip.org or call (815) 436-2651.