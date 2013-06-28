CHURCH BULLETINS: Our Savior’s plans pork chop dinner

SENECA — Our Savior’s Lutheran Church will have a pork chop dinner on Saturday, June 29, from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

The menu will consist of 1 chop, $9; 2 chops, $10, and includes beans, coleslaw or applesauce, potato, drink and dessert.

A hot dog dinner will also be available for $4, and includes chips, applesauce, cookies and drink. Carry-outs will be available by calling (815) 357-6128.

The church is located at 300 East Union St., Seneca.

Church in the Park planned for June 30

MAZON — The MVK Federation of Churches will have their annual “Church in the Park” service at 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 30.

Gerri Smith will be the program, portraying “The Woman at the Well.” A social hour will follow the service.

Everyone is invited. Bring your lawn chairs. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held at Park Street UCC.

More than ice cream on social menu

VERONA — The Verona United Methodist Church will hold its 32nd annual homemade ice cream social from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 7.

The menu consists of BBQ, hot dogs, chips, homemade desserts, drinks, and delicious homemade ice cream. Carryouts will be available.

Healing service offered July 7

PLAINFIELD, Ill. — St. Mary Immaculate Parish will hold a healing prayer service at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7 immediately following the 12:15 p.m. Mass.

After a short scripture reading and prayer, each individual will be offered the Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick. The August Healing Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 4, the first Sunday of the month.

St. Mary Immaculate Parish is located at 15629 S. Rt. 59, Plainfield.

For more information, please call (815) 436-2651 or go to www.smip.org.

St. Anne’s Sewing Circle to meet July 13

PLAINFIELD, Ill. — St. Mary Immaculate Parish’s sewing circle meets on the second Saturday of each month.

This group mends clothing and household items and sew on buttons, badges and hems (at no cost) for parishioners and the community.

Drop off your items and pick them up on the same day in the Small Meeting Room in the Commons. There is a three-item limit.

The next drop-off will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 13. Pick up is noon to 2 p.m.

If you would like to join our ministry or have any questions, please contact Mary Madura at (815) 725-7903; or misfit211@aol.com, or Diane Ziemba at (815) 609-9224; or raz5733@aol.com.

For more information, call 815-436-2651 or visit us at www.smip.org.

Pray July 19 for those serving in military

On the third Friday of each month, all are invited to devote an hour to pray for those who wear our uniforms.

Come on Friday, July 19, to pray in the St. Mary Immaculate Adoration Chapel at 6 p.m.

It is one way the church’s Military Ministry provides spiritual support to military families who have loved ones currently deployed and to remember those who are giving and have given so much of themselves through their unselfish service to our country.

For further information, please contact Maria Prekop at (312) 259-6851 or maria.prekop@navigant.com or Donna Hoban at (815) 254-0622 or hobans@sbcglobal.net.

St. Mary Immaculate Parish is located at 15629 S. Illinois 59 in Plainfield. For more information, visit www.smip.org or call (815) 436-2651.