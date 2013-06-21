CHURCH BULLETINS: Minooka UMC to host rummage sale

MINOOKA — The Minooka United Methodist Church is hosting a huge rummage sale this weekend.

The sale will continue through 4 p.m. today, Friday, June 21, and again from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, the church will offer clothing, toys and games, home décor, costume jewelry, lawn and garden items, seasonal decorations, books, collectibles, tools and treasures of all kinds.

The church is at the corner of Massasoit and Church Streets in Minooka.

Christian singles invited to picnic

SHERIDAN, Ill. — Fox River Lutheran Church is sponsoring an Old Fashion Patriotic Picnic for Christian Singles.

The picnic will be held at 6 p.m. tonight, Friday, June 21 at Fox River Lutheran Church, on U.S. 52, 1/4 mile East of Rte. 71. The address is 2785 East U.S. 52, Sheridan, Ill., 60551.

The day will feature games, fun and fellowship. Please bring picnic food to share. This is for ages 22 years and older.

For more information contact Kathy or Shaina Busch at 815-786-9000 or thebusches@comcast.net.

Employment ministry to meet June 25

PLAINFIELD, Ill. — St. Mary Immaculate Parish is hosting an employment ministry session at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 25.

How to ask and answer interview questions is a skill everyone needs to capture and create new employment opportunities. In his presentation, Adam Thomas will discuss the nature of interview questions and how to answer: The Ultimate Interview Question.

This session will teach how to improve interviewing performance; create powerful responses; and understand and answer the ultimate interview question.

The session will be held in the St. Mary Immaculate Parish Faith Sharing Room at 15629 South Rt. 59 in Plainfield.

If you are new to job seeking or networking, sign in for an introduction to networking tools like the Handbill and the Elevator Speech. Adam will start at 7 p.m.

Participants can also work one-on-one with our coaches to improve resumes, to practice interviewing skills or expand your network.

Bring copies of your handbill or resume to distribute.

There is no cost to attend, pre-registration is not required, and everyone is welcome. Dress is casual.

For more information, email EmploymentMinistry@smip.org or call 815-436-2651 ext 815.

Our Savior’s plans pork chop dinner

SENECA — Our Savior’s Lutheran Church will have a pork chop dinner on Saturday, June 29, from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

The menu will consist of 1 chop, $9; 2 chops, $10, and includes beans, coleslaw or applesauce, potato, drink and dessert.

A hot dog dinner will also be available for $4, and includes chips, applesauce, cookies and drink.

Carry-outs will be available by calling (815) 357-6128.

The church is located at 300 East Union St., Seneca.

Church in the Park planned for June 30

MAZON — The MVK Federation of Churches will have their annual “Church in the Park” service at 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 30.

Gerri Smith will be the program, portraying “The Woman at the Well.” A social hour will follow the service.

Everyone is invited. Bring your lawn chairs. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held at Park Street UCC.

More than ice cream on menu for social

VERONA — The Verona United Methodist Church will hold its 32nd annual homemade ice cream social from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 7.

The menu consists of BBQ, hot dogs, chips, homemade desserts, drinks, and delicious homemade ice cream.

Carryouts will be available.