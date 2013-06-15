Power boat DUI killing means 10 years in jail for Bartlett man

BARTLETT – David Hatyina will spend 10 years in jail after he ran over 10-year-old Tony Borcia with a boat while under the influence of cocaine and alcohol, killing the boy, according to a report from the Daily Herald.

Hatyina pled guilty to one count of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, admitting to ingesting illegal substances and alcohol before piloting the boat on the afternoon of July 28, 2012 on the Chain O' Lakes, according to the Herald. When Tony fell into the water, Hatyina failed to navigate around him.

After the crash, tests confirmed that Hatyina had a blood alcohol content of .09 to 1.2 and had taken cocaine, the Herald reports.

Hatyina apologized on the day of his sentencing, but Tony's family members doubted his sincerity.

A representative from the Lake County State’s Attorney’s office said that he hopes the sentence will prevent similar incidents from occurring, according to the Herald.

Kane County Judge Clint Hull handed down the sentence June 14. He could have given Hatyina as little as probation or as much as 14 years, the Herald reported. He is required to serve 85 percent of the sentence and was taken into custody immediately after the hearing.