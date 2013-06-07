CHURCH BULLETINS: Peace Lutheran to install new pastor

The Rev. Luanne Bettisch will be officially installed as the pastor of Peace Lutheran Church at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 9.

The Rev. Gary Erickson, assistant to the Bishop of the Northern Illinois Synod, will be officiating. ELCA clergy and local area ministers have been invited.

Peace LC would like to extend the invitation to the community to attend this joyous celebration. Refreshments will follow the service. All are welcome.

Peace Lutheran Church is located at the corner of Lisbon Road and Candlelight Lane in Morris. For additional information, please call (815) 942-1010 or visit the website at www.plcmorris.org.

Braceville church will host fish fry Saturday

BRACEVILLE — The Nurture, Outreach, Witness committee of the Braceville United Methodist Church is holding its 3rd annual fish fry during the Braceville Summer Kick Off on Saturday, June 8.

The meal will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Braceville United Methodist Church, 106 Goold St., Braceville.

Crispy fried fish, greens, red beans and rice, cornbread and pecan pie will be served. The meal is free, but donations will be accepted.

All donations received will be used for the Vacation Bible School program held July 15-19.

Letter writing effort planned for Sunday

Nothing lifts spirits like a letter from home.

Write to our military men and women from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 9, in the gym at St. Mary Immaculate Parish in Plainfield.

Church members will also be collecting the troops’ most-needed items. Requested items include Slim Jims; jelly (32-ounce or less; no glass containers); mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup (individual packets); crackers (one-pound box or less); toilet paper; cereal bars; gently used magazines/books; foot powder (20 ounce or less), body wash (18 ounce or less), microwave popcorn, anti-itch and antibiotic creams, and greeting cards.

Drop your donations into the collection box in the Commons the June 8-9 weekend.

If you have questions, contact Maria Prekop via email maria.prekop@navigant.com or phone at (312) 259-6851 or Donna Hoban via email at hobans@sbcglobal.net or phone at (815) 254-0622.

St. Mary Immaculate Parish is at 15629 S. Illinois 59 in Plainfield. For more information, visit www.smip.org or call (815) 436-2651.

Our Savior’s plans pork chop dinner

SENECA - Our Savior’s Lutheran Church will have a pork chop dinner on Saturday, June 29, from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

The menu will consist of 1 chop, $9; 2 chops, $10, and includes beans, coleslaw or apple sauce, potato, drink and dessert.

A hot dog dinner will also be available for $4, and includes chips, applesauce, cookies and drink.

Carry-outs will be available by calling (815) 357-6128.

The church is located at 300 East Union St., Seneca.