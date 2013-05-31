CHURCH BULLETINS: ‘Basement Sale’ now going on at Peace

Peace Lutheran Church, 101 Candlelight Lane, Morris, will continue its bi-annual “Basement Sale” this afternoon and Saturday.

The sale will also feature a BBQ Cafe, bake sale, and a quilt raffle.

Please call (815) 942-1010 or email peacelc@sbcglobal.net for additional info.

Mazon Methodists to host 5K event June 1

MAZON — The 3rd annual Mazon United Methodist 5K Run/Walk will be held on June 1.

Race-day registration, and pre-registered entrant pick-up, will begin at 7:30 a.m. under the pavilion at the Mazon City Park.

The race will start at 9 a.m. on Seneca Street in Mazon and follow a well-marked, certified course.

Pre-registration is available at www.active.com, or e-mail mazonmethodist@aol.com for an entry form. (Pre-registration guarantees you a T-shirt.)

Trophies will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers, and medals will go to the top three in each age/gender category.

In addition, church mugs will be given to the trophy winners and first-place medal winners.

Procession will mark Corpus Christi June 2

On Sunday, June 2, St. Mary Immaculate Parish in Plainfield will celebrate the Feast of Corpus Christi with a Eucharistic Procession following the 12:15 p.m. Mass.

Eucharistic processions have been a principal feature and tradition of the feast’s celebration by the faithful for over 700 years.

This year on the Feast of Corpus Christi, the church will mark the 11-year Anniversary of Eucharistic Adoration at St. Mary Immaculate Parish.

For more information on the Feast of Corpus Christi or Eucharistic Adoration at SMIP, call (815) 603-2350 or email conniesanfilippo@sbcglobal.net.

St. Mary Immaculate Parish is at 15629 S. Illinois 59, Plainfield.

For more information about St. Mary Immaculate Parish, please call (815) 436-2651 or go to www.smip.org.

Healing Service will follow Mass June 2

At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2, immediately following the 12:15 p.m Mass, a Healing Prayer Service will be held in St. Mary Immaculate Church.

After a short scripture reading and prayer, each individual will be offered the Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick.

The July Healing Service will at 1:30 p.m., July 7, the first Sunday of the month.

St. Mary Immaculate Parish is at 15629 S. Illinois 59, Plainfield.

For more information about St. Mary Immaculate Parish, please call (815) 436-2651 or go to www.smip.org.

Braceville church will host fish fry on June 8

BRACEVILLE — The Nurture, Outreach, Witness committee of the Braceville United Methodist Church is holding its 3rd annual fish fry during the Braceville Summer Kick Off on Saturday, June 8.

The meal will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Braceville United Methodist Church, 106 Goold St., Braceville.

Crispy fried fish, greens, red beans and rice, cornbread and pecan pie will be served. The meal is free, but donations will be accepted.

All donations received will be used for the Vacation Bible School program held July 15-19.

Letter writing effort planned for June 9

Nothing lifts spirits like a letter from home.

Write to our military men and women from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 9, in the gym at St. Mary Immaculate Parish in Plainfield.

Church members will also be collecting the troops’ most-needed items. Requested items include Slim Jims; jelly (32-ounce or less; no glass containers); mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup (individual packets); crackers (one-pound box or less); toilet paper; cereal bars; gently used magazines/books; foot powder (20 ounce or less), body wash (18 ounce or less), microwave popcorn, anti-itch and antibiotic creams, and greeting cards.

Drop your donations into the collection box in the Commons the June 8-9 weekend.

If you have questions, contact Maria Prekop via email maria.prekop@navigant.com or phone at (312) 259-6851 or Donna Hoban via email at hobans@sbcglobal.net or phone at (815) 254-0622.

St. Mary Immaculate Parish is at 15629 S. Illinois 59 in Plainfield.