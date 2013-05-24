CHURCH BULLETINS: Memorial Day service and breakfast Sunday

On Sunday, May 26, at 9 a.m., a Memorial Day Service will be held at the West Lisbon Cemetery to honor all veterans.

This service is open to all. Please bring lawn chairs if needed.

There will be a breakfast following in the Fellowship Hall at West Lisbon Church. Regular worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the church sanctuary.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

Mass or remembrance planned Memorial Day

Father Ed Howe, pastor, and parishioners of Immaculate Conception Church will celebrate Mass at Mount Carmel Cemetery at 9 a.m. on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27.

This Mass will be in remembrance of the men and women who have given their lives in service to their country and also in memory and thanksgiving for the faithful departed who were part of the Immaculate Conception Parish family during the past 161 years.

All are invited to this Mass. Please bring your own lawn chairs.

In case of rain, Mass will be held in the church at 600 E. Jackson St.

Memorial Day Mass to be in cemetery

To celebrate Memorial Day, St. Mary Immaculate Parish will celebrate morning Mass at 9 a.m. Monday, May 27, at the St. Mary Immaculate Cemetery, 1519 N. Naperville/Plainfield Road, Plainfield.

Everyone is invited to bring a lawn chair.

If there is inclement weather, Mass will take place at the Church at 9 a.m. Please note there will NOT be a 7:30 a.m. morning Mass this day.

The St. Mary Immaculate Cemetery is approximately one mile northeast of Illinois 59 and a mile southwest of 135th St. in Plainfield.

St. Mary Immaculate Church is located at 15629 South Illinois 59, in Plainfield.

‘Basement Sale’ slated for end of this month

Peace Lutheran Church, 101 Candlelight Lane, Morris, will have its bi-annual “Basement Sale” on May 30, 31 and June 1.

The sale will also feature a BBQ Cafe, bake sale, and a quilt raffle.

If you have clean, gently used items you would like to donate (no adult clothing), please call (815) 942-1010 or email peacelc@sbcglobal.net.

Deadline for donations is May 20.

Watch the Classified Ads for dates/times and additional info.

Mazon Methodists to host 5K event June 1

MAZON — The 3rd annual Mazon United Methodist 5K Run/Walk will be held on June 1.

Race-day registration, and pre-registered entrant pick-up, will begin at 7:30 a.m. under the pavilion at the Mazon City Park.

The race will start at 9 a.m. on Seneca Street in Mazon and follow a well-marked, certified course. Pre-registration is available at www.active.com, or e-mail mazonmethodist@aol.com for an entry form. (Pre-registration guarantees you a T-shirt.)

Trophies will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers, and medals will go to the top three in each age/gender category.

In addition, church mugs will be given to the trophy winners and first-place medal winners.

Procession will mark Corpus Christi June 2

On Sunday, June 2, St. Mary Immaculate Parish in Plainfield will celebrate the Feast of Corpus Christi with a Eucharistic Procession following the 12:15 p.m. Mass.

Eucharistic processions have been a principal feature and tradition of the feast’s celebration by the faithful for over 700 years.

This year on the Feast of Corpus Christi, the church will mark the 11-year Anniversary of Eucharistic Adoration at St. Mary Immaculate Parish.

For more information on the Feast of Corpus Christi or Eucharistic Adoration at SMIP, call (815) 603-2350 or email conniesanfilippo@sbcglobal.net

St. Mary Immaculate Parish is at 15629 S. Illinois 59, Plainfield.

For more information about St. Mary Immaculate Parish, please call (815) 436-2651 or go to www.smip.org.

Healing Service will follow Mass June 2

On Sunday, June 2, at 1:30pm, immediately following the 12:15 p.m Mass, a Healing Prayer Service will be held in St. Mary Immaculate Church.

After a short scripture reading and prayer, each individual will be offered the Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick.

The July Healing Service will at 1:30 p.m., July 7, the first Sunday of the month.

