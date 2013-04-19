CHURCH BULLETINS: Christian Singles event set tonight in Sheridan

Spring Fling for Christian Singles will begin at 6 p.m. tonight, Friday, April 19.

All singles age 24 and over are welcome for Fox River Lutheran Church’s first Christian Singles event of this year.

The event will feature a Sandwich & Salad Supper, so everyone is asked to bring either sandwiches, salad or dessert to share. There will also be some fun group games and a time of fellowship.

It will be held at Fox River Lutheran Church, on U.S. 52, 1/4 mile east of Illinois 71. The address is 2785 East U.S. 52, Sheridan, Ill., 60551.

For more information, contact Kathy or Shaina Busch at (815) 786-9000 or busches@comcast.net.

Pray tonight for those serving in the military

On the third Friday of each month, devote an hour to pray for those who wear our uniforms. Come on Friday, April 19, to pray in the St. Mary Immaculate Adoration Chapel at 6 p.m.

Please join to provide spiritual support to our military families, who have loved ones currently deployed and to remember those who are giving and have given so much of themselves through their unselfish service to our country.

St. Rose’s annual card party set for April 21

WILMINGTON - The St. Rose Catholic Church Women will be holding their annual card party in the St. Rose School Gym, 626 S. Kankakee St., Wilmington, on Sunday, April 21, at 1 p.m.

All card games and Bunco will be played. A light lunch will be served and there will be table prizes, door prizes and raffles. The donation is $6.50.

The card party committee includes Marie Rodawold, Vera Habing, and Mary Ellen McGrath. For more information phone (815) 476-7491.

Methodist church hosts rummage sale

The First United Methodist Church of Morris will have its Spring Rummage Sale on Wednesday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and again on Thursday, April 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The church is located at 118 W. Jackson St., Morris.

Ladies Night Out is planned for May 2

The SMI Home and School Association will hold its first Ladies Night Out from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 2, in the St. Mary Immaculate Gym.

Enjoy an evening filled with wine, cheese and chocolates; crafters/vendors with wonderful items specific to women; and mini workshops/demonstrations on things important to women regarding health, wellness and fitness.

The Association invites crafters and vendors who sell items specific to women and their needs/likes (examples Lia Sophia, Tupperware, Scentsy, etc.) to take part. To sign-up, contact Paula Beattie, pabudde@gmail.com; Karen Klump, mom2cle@gmail.com; or Michele Evans, maddie1natalie@att.net.

St. Mary Immaculate School provides an outstanding Catholic education in both faith and academics for Pre-school students age 3 through the 8th grade.

It is located at 15629 S. Illinois 59 in Plainfield. For more information call (815) 436-3953 or visit www.smischool.org.

Rock-A-Thon will help fund VBS in Gardner

GARDNER — The Church of Hope in Gardner is having a Rock-A-Thon on Sunday, May 5, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Gazebo in downtown Gardner.

The event will raise funds to pay for the Vacation Bible School scheduled in June for all area children. There is no charge for children attending.

The VBS will be held in the evening with food served to the children.

Anyone interested in rocking or sponsoring a rocker can call the Church of Hope at (815) 237-8312 or (815) 237-2287.

This fun time will be held the weekend of the Rt. 66 Red Corridor, where you can watch the antique vehicles as they travel the “Mother Road.”

Knights sponsoring blood drive May 4

St. Mary of Minooka’s Knights of Columbus are sponsoring a Community Blood Drive on May 4 at Minooka Jr High at the corner of Ridge Road and McEvilly Road.

Donation times are from 7:30 a.m. until noon Appointments are preferred and can be made via phone at (815) 521-1970, email to bukowskij@yahoo.com., or http://www.heartlandbc.org/.

Walk-ins are always welcome.

Consider giving the gift of life to people in need. You never know when you will be that person.