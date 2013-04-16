Schwab: Division-I interest growing for Batavia football’s Thielk

Batavia junior football standout Anthony Thielk enlisted his grandfather’s companionship on a weekend visit to Vanderbilt.

“He drives a little bit slow, but otherwise, he’s good [as a travel companion],” Thielk quipped.

Thielk made no such qualifiers about his enthusiasm for the Commodores’ program.

Thielk, who watched Vanderbilt’s spring game with several other committed and prospective recruits, liked what he saw in Nashville.

“I think they’ve been getting a lot better as a football program and obviously it’s a great academic school,” Thielk said. “The coaches invited me to the spring game and I hadn’t really been to Tennessee before, and I loved it.”

Thielk is a two-way standout for Batavia, excelling at linebacker and running back. He anticipates moving from outside linebacker to middle linebacker for his senior season and potentially branching out offensively to other spots in which his blocking prowess can be utilized, such as tight end.

Most colleges are recruiting Thielk as a linebacker. Northern Illinois and Illinois State are among the programs that have shown interest, and he anticipates visiting Iowa State in the coming weeks.

Thielk said he does not have scholarship offers from those programs yet but is optimistic some will be in the offing if he performs well early in his senior season. He also is circling an upcoming Rivals prospects camp on May 4 at Maine South as an important showcase.

In the meantime, Thielk continues to run with the Bulldogs’ track team. He is primarily running in the 400-meters as well as various relays.

“Obviously I’m going to compete but it’s more getting me ready for football to keep my legs in shape, going through the whole workout program so I can peak at the right time for the camp and just to be ready for the summer,” Thielk said.

Huskisson finds home downstate: St. Charles East senior left-handed pitcher Nick Huskisson committed Monday to pitch collegiately at Illinois Wesleyan.

Huskisson said he chose Wesleyan, a Division-III program in Bloomington, over other possibilities such as Lafayette (Pa.) and Washington University in St. Louis.

“I’ve heard nothing but good things from the players,” Huskisson said. “The people who know the school, the teachers that I’ve talked about the school with at East, you haven’t heard a negative thing about it. It’s something I’m excited to be a part of, and the small school feel, too.”

Huskisson said his recruitment with Wesleyan heated up when he pitched well in a travel team tournament at Illinois State University. He said he plans to major in finance with an eye toward law school down the road.

The East southpaw hopes to finish strong with the Saints this spring before challenging for a spot on what he called a Wesleyan pitching staff that is “through the roof” with talent.

“One thing I’d really like to improve on is continuing to hit my locations more consistently and get some more movement on my fastball, but with my offspeed, I’m pretty happy with how I’ve been throwing and the movement I’m getting on it,” Huskisson said.

Adduci to undergo surgery: St. Charles East junior point guard Dom Adduci is scheduled to undergo surgery today to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

He expects a recovery time of about four months and a return to full health in time for fall workouts leading up to his senior season with the Saints.

Adduci, a First-Team Chronicle All-Area Boys Basketball selection as a junior, averaged 15.3 points a game for the Saints while sharing the backcourt limelight with sophomore Cole Gentry.

Adduci became East’s top scoring threat after Purdue recruit Kendall Stephens’ senior season ended prematurely, also because of a labrum tear.

