CHURCH BULLETINS: Annual antique fair continues Saturday

CHANNAHON — The 13th annual Channahon United Methodist Church Antique Fair will be today and tomorrow, Friday and Saturday, March 8 and 9.

Antique lovers will be able to take a stroll down memory lane until 7 p.m. this evening, Friday, and again from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. There will be a $2 donation at the door.

If you have an item that you’ve wanted to have appraised, bring it to the antique fair. You can get one item reviewed free of charge by a professional appraiser. You can get an additional item appraised for $2 more. No firearms, please.

Appraiser Danny Felix will be working until 6:30 p.m. this evening, with Bonnie Otte and Michael E. Murphy available on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

A variety of dealers will be ready to assist you with furniture, jewelry, glassware, and much, much more. A church-sponsored silent auction and bake sale will also be featured.

Food and beverages will be on sale in the narthex throughout the event.

Channahon United Methodist Church is at 24751 W. Eames (U.S. 6), approximately 1 1/2 miles west of Interstate 55. For more information, call (815) 467-5275 or (815) 467-7026.

To stay posted on the vendors and silent auction items, visit the CUMC website at www.channahonumc.org.

Annual I.C.S. Lenten Fish Fry served tonight

The Immaculate Concept-ion School Sports Committee will hold its annual Lenten Fish Fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. tonight, Friday, March 8, in the Dr. Connor Gym.

Cod, smelt, shrimp, coleslaw, bread, and dessert will be available. There is also a child’s dinner that includes cheese pizza.

Carry-outs are available and tickets will be sold at the door.

Pork roast dinner in Verona Saturday

VERONA — Verona United Methodist Church’s 18th annual pork roast supper will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 9.

The menu consists of pork roast, mashed potatoes/gravy, dressing, green beans, rolls, homemade desserts, and drinks.

Prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 12. Carryouts are available.

Blessing of soil, seed to take place in Gilman

GILMAN, Ill. — The Ford-Iroquois Deanery CCW will sponsor the annual Blessing of Soil and Seed Mass on Sunday, March 10. The Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish, 224 Secor, in Gilman, Ill.

Celebrant for the Mass will be Bishop Conlon, Con-celebrants will be Fr. Vern Arseneau, CCW Deanery spiritual advisor, and parish spiritual advisors. Knights of Columbus Council will also participate in the Mass.

Those attending are asked to bring farm or garden seeds and soil to be blessed. Following the Mass, the CCW of Immaculate Conception will provide a dessert bar.

You are invited to attend this special event, which offers an opportunity to provide another faith living experience for your children.

Go whole hog a dinner on Sunday afternoon

DWIGHT — Goodfarm Trinity Lutheran Church is hosting it's annual Whole Hog Sausage Dinner & Raffle from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10. Everyone is welcome. There are lots of raffle prizes. Pastor Mitschke would also like to invite everyone to attend a 30-minute worship service beginning at 10 a.m. The hall and church are handicapped accessible.

The menu for the annual meal consists of whole hog sausage, mashed potatoes & gravy, sauerkraut, applesauce, vegetables, desserts and beverages.

Cost is $7 for adults, while and children 2 to 12 years old can eat for $4. Tickets are available at the door. Carryouts are also available.

The church is located at 515 E. Stonewall Road, Dwight. Watch for the “Pink Pig” on Illinois 47.

Jewish Congregation lists activities, worship

JOLIET — Shabbat Services for the Joliet Jewish Congregation will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday evenings, while Saturday services are at 9 a.m.

The Joliet Jewish Congregation is located at 250 North Midland Ave., Joliet, and can be reached by phone at (815) 741-4600, which is the number to call to RSVP for events.

For more information, visit the website at www.jolietjewish congregation.com.

Children’s Religious/Hebrew School classes meet every Sunday at the synagogue at 10 a.m. Please call the office for details on joining a class.

In addition to its weekly worship services, the congregation hosts a Lunch and Learn every Thursday, unless otherwise stated.

This wonderful way to study the Hebrew Bible takes place from noon to 1:30 p.m. The cost is $5 per week. and those attending should RSVP.

The congregation’s Hadas-sah book club meets monthly at a congregant’s home to discuss Jewish works and authors.

Please call the office for details and to RSVP.

Joliet Jewish Congregation’s monthly potlucks take place at 6 p.m. on the third Friday of each month, with services following at 7 p.m.

Please call the office with your RSVP and what dish you plan to bring.

Second Monday supper features creamed chicken

SHERIDAN — Sheridan United Methodist Church will serve its Second Monday Community Supper Monday, March 11.

The church is at 219 S. Bushnell St., Sheridan, and the supper will be served from 5 to 6:45 p.m.

The menu includes creamed chicken over biscuits, green beans, coleslaw, dessert and a beverage.

Call the church at (815) 496-2021 for carryout or delivery within Sheridan.

All are welcome to attend, but donations are appreciated

Job networking/work session is next meeting

PLAINFIELD — The St. Mary Immaculate Employ-ment Ministry invites you to network with fellow job seekers and coaches. You can also work one-on-one with coaches, each an experienced hiring manager, to get your resume and handbill reviewed; develop networking and interviewing skills; and talk about spiritual, emotional, or social service help needs.

Job seekers are also offered free portrait photos and video mock interviews (first-come/first-served).

The ministry will meet March 12, promptly at 6:30 p.m., in the St. Mary Immaculate Parish Faith Sharing Room at 15629 South Illinois 59, Plainfield.

There is no cost to attend, pre-registration is not required, and everyone is welcome. Members represent all ages, work backgrounds and future desires. Dress is casual.

Sheridan UMC will serve corned beef

SHERIDAN — A corned beef and cabbage lunch will be served Saturday, March 16, at Sheridan United Methodist Church.

The church is at 219 S. Bushnell St., Sheridan, and the meal will be available from 1 to 3 p.m.

The menu includes corned beef, potatos, carrots, cabbage, lemonade and coffee.

Donations are appreciated to help cover the cost of the meal.

An hour of the game Apples to Apples will be played.

Men’s Catechism Circle meets on March 18

PLAINFIELD — Join the Men’s Catechism Circle, now meeting in the St. Mary Immaculate Parish Library.

Participants study the “Catechism of the Catholic Church” and receive their faith. The group meets the third Monday of every month, including March 18, at 7 p.m.

For more information, contact Dutch McCann at (815) 436-8072.

St. Mary Immaculate Parish is located at 15629 South Illinois 59, in Plainfield. For more information about St. Mary Immaculate Parish, or any of its many services, please call (815) 436-2651 or visit us at www.smip.org.