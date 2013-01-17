ROCK FALLS – The Rev. Thomas Moe, 56, of Rock Falls, died Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2013, at CGH Medical Center in Sterling. He was a pastor for the Northern Illinois Conference of the United Methodist Church.

Thomas was born Sept. 13, 1956, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Arthur and Virginia (Adee) Moe. He married Jean E. Hewitt on July 7, 1979, at Pierce Community United Methodist Church in Maple Park.

A graduate of Waterman High School in 1974, he went on to graduate from Northern Illinois University in 1979, and finished his Master of Divinity degree at Garrett Evangelical Theological Seminary at Northwestern University in 1986.

Tom had served churches for 30 years, including churches in Millington, Esmond, East Jordan, Milledgeville, Dixon, Savanna, and Rock Falls.

Tom was a lover of golf, family camping vacations, theatre and music, and cheering on his Northern Illinois University Huskies and Northwestern Wildcats.

Survivors include his wife, Jean; one daughter, Sara Moe of Mount Morris; and one son, Andrew (Heidi) Moe of Aurora.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Grace United Methodist Church in Dixon. The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the church, with the Rev. Larry Thompson and the Rev. C. William Landis officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded.

A memorial has been established.

Visit www.schillingfuneralhome.com to send condolences.