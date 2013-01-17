Sauk Valley police reports for Friday, Jan. 18, 2013

Dixon Police

Darrell W. King, 59, of Dixon; 11:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Chicago Avenue; aggravated assault, unlawful use of a weapon; taken to Lee County Jail.

Sterling Police

Charles E. Gasso, 36, of Sterling; 12:03 a.m. Wednesday at East Third Street and 16th Avenue; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, Lee County warrant – contempt of court; posted $300.

Zachary N. McCloud, 19, of Sterling; 8:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Sixth Avenue; possession of cannabis, less than 2.5 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia; posted $150.

Rock Falls Police

Anthony Serrano, 21, of Sterling; 10:49 p.m. Jan. 7; theft; given notice to appear in court.

Lynetta Rourke, 41, of Rock Falls; 10:40 a.m. Wednesday; warrant; taken to Whiteside County Jail.

Kyle Schultz, 17, of Rock Falls; 8:01 p.m. Wednesday; residential burglary; taken to Whiteside County Jail.

Ogle County Sheriff

Dean R. Clark, 28, of Rockford; 7:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of South Mulford Road; driving with a suspended license; taken to Ogle County Jail.

Dexter C. Johnson, 28, of Rockford; Wednesday; warrant – failure to appear.

Jonathon Robles, 23, of Rochelle; Wednesday; warrant – possession of drug equipment; given notice to appear in court.

Brandon D. Burrow, 22, of Freeport; Wednesday in the 7000 block of North Freeport Road; suspended driver’s license, speeding; taken to Ogle County Jail.

State Police

Johnathan M.L. Crowley, 26, of Roscoe; 5:46 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Route 30 and Millard Road, Whiteside County; no valid driver’s license, speeding; posted I-Bond.

Brent J. Sisson, 35, of Rock Falls; 7:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue, Rock Falls; Whiteside County warrant – obstructing a court order; taken to Whiteside County Jail.