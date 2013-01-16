COLETA – Savannah Kathleen Stage, 17, of Coleta, died Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2013, at her home.

She was born July 25, 1995, in Sterling, the daughter of Lucas Matthew Stage and Julie Kathleen Gaumer.

Survivors include her parents, Julie Gaumer of Coleta and Lucas Stage of Rock Falls; her brothers, Colton Stage and Caden Stage; her maternal grandparents, Kathy (Larry) Smith of Lyndon and Steve Gaumer of Sterling; and her paternal grandparents, Barbara Jean (Eugene) Harms of Sterling.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Cal R. Stage Sr.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by the funeral at 11 a.m., Saturday at McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls, with the Rev. David Jungnickel, pastor of Coleta United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.