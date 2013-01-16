Ruth E. Blosser

TAMPICO – Ruth Elizabeth Hostetler Blosser, daughter of Ova and Mary Hostetler, was born Sept. 14, 1939, near Atkinson. She peacefully passed away Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2013, at her home from complications of cancer at the age of 73 years, 4 months, and 1 day.

She accepted Christ as her Savior in her youth, and was baptized upon the confession of her faith. She was a member of Fairfield Amish Mennonite Church, remaining faithful until her death.

On June 12, 1960, she was united in marriage to Ernest Samuel Blosser, son of Joseph and Katie Blosser, sharing the joys and sorrows of life together for more than 52 years. This union was blessed with nine children, four sons and five daughters, Carolyn and husband Stanley Shrock of Leola, Pa.; Edwin and wife Karla of Tampico; Gary of Tampico and special friend Janet Martin of Ephrata, Pa.; Nelson and wife Brenda of Tampico; Margaret (deceased in 1974); Richard and wife Lucy of Hotchkiss, Colo.; Melody of Lewisburg, Pa.; and Mary and Barbara, both of Tampico.

She is survived by her husband; eight children; 13 grandsons; 13 granddaughters; three great-grandsons; six great-granddaughters; four brothers and two sisters, Robert and wife Virginia of Richland Center, Wis., Sam and wife Jean of Berryville, Ark., John and wife Leona of Buffalo, Mo., Clifford and wife Eunice of Berryville, Sadie and husband Edward Headings of Creston, Iowa, and Naomi and husband Eldon Shrock of Green Forest, Ark.; and one sister-in-law, Ruth, wife of Andy Hostetler (deceased) of Clarksville, Ark.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Margaret; one granddaughter, Emily; her parents; and two brothers and two sisters, Andy, Irvin (stillborn), Alice, wife of Amos Kropf, and Mabel, wife of Joseph Garretson.

Ruth was diagnosed with lung cancer 11 months ago. The cancer moved into her ribs and spinal column. Ruth was blessed with relatively minimal pain, considering the cancer had moved into her bones.

Ruth was very concerned that her sins were under the blood of Jesus. She also was very concerned for the spiritual welfare of all her family. A week before her passing, she said her wish and desire was that all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren would obtain eternal life in heaven.

The family expresses a heartfelt thank you for all the help, visits, expressions of sympathy, and prayers during our loved one’s illness and death.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Fairfield Amish Mennonite School in Tampico. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Fairfield Amish Mennonite Church in Tampico. Burial will be at Fairfield Amish Mennonite Cemetery. Garland Funeral Home in Tampico is handling arrangements.