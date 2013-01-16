Letha O. Jaques

ROCK FALLS – Letha Olive Jaques, 93, of Rock Falls, died Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2013, at Coventry Living Center in Sterling.

She was born March 5, 1919, in Quincy, Kan., the daughter of Bowles and Louella Alice (Strow) Urton. She married Waldo Jaques on May 10, 1941, in Trenton, Mo. He died March 22, 2003.

Survivors include her daughters, Linda (Bob) Thurm and Carolyn (Jack) Icenogle, both of Rock Falls; her sons, Jim (Mary) Jaques of Tampico, Gene (Laurie) Jaques of Walnut, and Jackie (Chris) Jaques of Tampico; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She also was preceded in death by four brothers, two sisters and one granddaughter.

There will be no visitation. The memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 26 at McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory in Rock Falls, with the Rev. David Beebe officiating.