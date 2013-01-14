Birth announcements for Saturday, Jan. 19, 2013

Samuel Mel Spohn

Daniel and Maria Spohn of Louisville, Ky., are the parents of a son born at 10:53 p.m. Jan. 9, 2013, at University of Louisville Hospital.

Samuel Mel Spohn weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces at birth and was 19.5 inches in length.

Maternal grandparents are Mel and Jan Villicania of Western Springs.

Paternal grandparents are Don and Georgine Spohn of Ohio.

Maternal great-grandfather is Anthony Villicania of Berwyn.

Paternal great-grandmothers are Alberta Spohn of Ohio and Julia Wishnevski of Spring Valley.

Brynlee Jane Birdsley

Jessica and Matt Birdsley are the parents of a daughter born at 6:53 a.m. Jan. 10, 2013, at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

Brynlee Jane Birdsley weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces at birth and was 22 inches in length.

She is welcomed by Braden, 6, and Madison, 3.

Maternal grandparents are Randy and Sue Faber of Kingston.

Paternal grandparents are Steve and Rhonda Moeller of Fulton and Dan and Lee Ann Birdsley of Clinton, Iowa.

Maternal great-grandparents are Marlyn and Mary Faber of Fulton and Ray Brozo of Clinton.

Paternal great-grandparent is Olen McVicker of Camanche, Iowa.

Alyssa Ann Clark

Vanessa Mulnix of Rock Falls and Benjamin Clark of Sterling are the parents of a daughter born at 3:17 p.m. Jan. 9, 2013, at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

Alyssa Ann Clark weighed 5 pounds at birth and was 18.5 inches in length.

She is welcomed by Logan Clark, 16, and Allison Clark, 6.

Maternal grandparents are Kevin and Barb Mulnix of Sterling.

Paternal grandparents are Joe and Sally Clark of Sterling.

Maternal great-grandparents are Edwin and Beverly Meiners of La Feria, Texas.

Jase William Lewis

Ashley Kophamer and Levi Lewis of Malvern are the parents of a son born at 3:42 p.m. Jan. 7, 2013, at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

Jase William Lewis weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces at birth and was 22 inches in length.

Maternal grandparents are Tim and Cathy Kophamer of Malvern.

Paternal grandparents are Jim Lewis of Malvern and Jeanne Osteen of Lyndon.

Maternal great-grandparents are Jim and Geri Kophamer of Morrison and Lyle and Phyllis Meiners of Sterling.

Paternal great-grandparents are Carole and James Lewis of Rock Falls.

Prestyn Grace Vasquez-Pope

DeAnna Vasquez and Anthony Pope of Rock Falls are the parents of a daughter born at 9:07 a.m. Jan. 12, 2013, at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

Prestyn Grace Vasquez-Pope weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces at birth and was 21 inches in length.

She is welcomed by Maria Pope, 17, Jaicie Vasquez, 8, and Aaliyah Pope, 3.

Gabrielle Terri Sturrup

Jessica and Cranston Sturrup of Chadwick are the parents of a daughter born at 8 a.m. Jan. 12, 2013, at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

Gabrielle Terri Sturrup weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces at birth and was 19.5 inches in length.

She is welcomed by Jasmine Sturrup, 11, Olivia Sturrup, 10, Marissa Sturrup, 7, and Abigail Sturrup, 5.

Maternal grandparents are Elaine Schreiner of Chadwick and the late Terry Schreiner.

Paternal grandparents are Charles Sturrup and Ruby Sturrup, both of Freeport, Bahamas.

Paternal great-grandparents are Jack Sturrup and Eloise Sturrup, both of Nassau, Bahamas.

Coretta Danielle Buskohl

Cristina and Justin Buskohl of Polo are the parents of a daughter born at 8:36 a.m. Jan. 4, 2013, at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

Coretta Danielle Buskohl weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces at birth and was 20 inches in length.

She is welcomed by Cody, 7, and Jackson, 1.

Maternal grandparents are Cheryl Smith and Doug Smith, both of Polo.

Paternal grandparents are Tom and Marla Buskohl of Polo.

Maternal great-grandparents are Dale and Louise Hall of Polo and Diane Bolthouse of Dixon.

Paternal great-grandmother is Dorothy Galor of Polo.

Greyson George Henkel

Emilee and Zach Henkel of Sublette are the parents of a son born at 8:22 p.m. Jan. 3, 2013, at KSB Hospital in Dixon.

Greyson George Henkel weighed 5 pounds, 5.5 ounces at birth and was 19 inches in length.

Maternal grandparents are Terry and Vicki Bocker of Lanark.

Paternal grandparents are Dennis and Diane Henkel of West Brooklyn.

Maternal great-grandmothers are Arlene Bocker of Mount Carroll and Evelyn Siperly of Rock Falls.

Paternal great-grandparents are Pat Malach of Sublette and Don and Elaine Henkel of West Brooklyn.

Taytum Bentlee Senn

Samantha Hamlink and Christopher Senn of Amboy are the parents of a son born at 8:44 a.m. Jan. 5, 2013, at KSB Hospital in Dixon.

Taytum Bentlee Senn weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces at birth and was 19.5 inches in length.

Maternal grandparents are Bob and Sue Hamlink of Amboy.

Paternal grandparents are Robin and Relissa Senn and Sue Senn, all of Amboy.

Maternal great-grandparents are Anna Marie Hamlink of Amboy and Pat and Don Driessens of Rock Falls.

Paternal great-grandparents are Ronald and Betty Senn of Amboy.

Aubrey Lynn Dunn

Angel (De La Paz) and Joseph Dunn of Princeton are the parents of a daughter born Jan. 4, 2013, at St. Margaret Hospital in Spring Valley.

Aubrey Lynn Dunn weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces at birth and was 19 inches in length.

She is welcomed by Ethan, 2.

Maternal grandparents are Kevin and Judy Gallina of Mendota.

Paternal grandparents are Jim and Jamie Dunn of Ohio.

Information sought

The birth announcement for Ainsley Reagan Spangler cannot be printed without additional information. The editorial department has been unable to reach the submitter. If those who submitted it could call 800-798-4085, ext. 501, it would be appreciated.