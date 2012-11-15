CHURCH BULLETINS: Annual peanut brittle sale is now under way

VERONA — The Verona United Methodist Church is again selling homemade peanut brittle.

The cost is $6 for a one-pound bag. Call (815) 448-2371 or (815) 287-2180 to place your order.

Joliet Jews list regular services and activities

JOLIET — The Joliet Jewish Congregation, 250 N. Midland Ave., led by Rabbi Charles Rubovits, has services every Friday at 7 p.m. There will be a potluck dinner before the service tonight, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m.

Saturday services are at 9 a.m. and children’s religious classes meet every Sunday at the synagogue at 10 a.m.

There are many classes that may interest you. To learn more about the classes, visit www.jolietjewishcongregation.com.

There is a Hadassah Book Club (continuous and non-profit) that meets monthly at a congregant’s home to discuss Jewish works and authors.

Each Thursday is a congregation Lunch and Learn from noon to 1:30 p.m. This is a wonderful way to study the Torah; the Hebrew Bible. Cost is $5 per week.

Visit the website or phone (815) 741-4600 for reservations.

Church hosts dinner, service on Sunday

First Apostolic Church, the former theatre at 118 E. Jefferson St., Morris, will host a Thanksgiving dinner from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18.

Worship services will follow at 3 p.m. There will be a door prize drawing after the service for a food basket with a Thanksgiving meal. The winner must be present.

For further information, phone Pastor Jerry D. Hill at (815) 448-2038.

Donations sought to mark ‘Undy Sunday’

PLAINFIELD — Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Joliet helps many children and seniors who desperately need new underwear and socks, a need tackled on “Undy Sunday,” Nov. 18.

St. Mary Immaculate Parish families are asked to donate any size new, packaged adult and/or children’s socks, underwear, pajamas and diapers.

Please bring your donation to the “Undy Sunday” table near the “Blood Pressure Screening” table in the gymnasium.

If you prefer to make a cash donation, please make checks payable to Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet. Please call Pat Mander, parish nurse, at (815) 436-2651, ext. 893, with any questions.

St. Mary Immaculate Parish is at 15629 South Illinois 59, Plainfield.

Friends plan service for Thanksgiving Eve

Friends in Christ Lutheran Church, 180 E. Waverly in Morris, will hold a special service Wednesday, Nov. 21.

A Thanksgiving Eve Ser-vice with Communion will be held with the theme, “Arms for Thanks, Knees for Prayer, Hands for Giving.”