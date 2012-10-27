Jacobs plays unbeaten Boylan tough in defeat

ROCKFORD – Things were looking up for No. 15 seed Jacobs, early against No. 2 seed Boylan.

The Golden Eagles scored on their opening drive of the game and jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.

However, Boylan quickly righted the ship and proved why it was the higher seed. The Titans scored 28 unanswered points at home to pull away from a determined Jacobs, 28-10 in the first round of the IHSA Class 7A playoffs.

“The kids gave a great effort,” Jacobs coach Bill Mitz said. “People don’t realize we have a lot of young kids out there. ... They played with a lot of pride today, and it’s hopefully something we’re going to build on in the future.”

Jacobs (5-5) used a 14-play opening drive capped by a 4-yard touchdown run by Greg Sidor. The Golden Eagles went 13-plays on their next drive, ending with a 22-yard field goal by Matt Fahey.

But from there, Boylan’s defense took over.

The next eight possessions for Jacobs featured four three-and-outs, three turnovers and the end of the game.

“I think we beat ourselves,” quarterback Bret Mooney said. “You can put this one on me.”

Down 21-10, Mooney fumbled on Jacobs’ own 25-yard line in the third quarter which lead to a Boylan missed field goal, but an interception at Boylan’s 30 in the fourth lead to the Titan’s final score.

Fullback Sidor went down with an injury which added some flux in the backfield. Mitz attributed the senior’s hip injury to the lack of second half production.

“That’s what hurt with Greg being out,” Mitz said. “When you have a freshman, you have to play at fullback, that’s a tough thing.”

Boylan’s first score came on a 38-yard touchdown run by Demarcus Vines in the second quarter. A 34-yard pass from Titan quarterback Brock Stull to wideout Luke Salamone gave Boylan a 14-10 lead in the second and then the backbreaker occurred.

Jacobs’ first two drives in the second half ended in punts, and the second resulted in a 75-yard touchdown return by Vines.

“The punt return obviously didn’t go our way, but everybody stayed up and fought until the end.” senior Connor Conzelman said.

Vines ended with 73-yards on the ground for Boylan (10-0) and Titan quarterback Stull went 10 of 14 through the air for 151 yards. The Titans out-gained Jacobs 319 to 196.

Boylan will take on (Huntley or Fenwick) in the second round next week.

“We’re a very good team,” Stull said. “We just stuck with our game plan and knew that things were going to break our way and they did.”