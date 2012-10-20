High school football: Genoa-Kingston shuts out Marengo

Genoa-Kingston 14, Marengo 0

Game summary: At Genoa, after Marengo’s John Lesiak left the game in the first quarter with a twisted knee, he left the Indians’ offense reeling in a muddy, messy Big Northern Conference East Division game.

Quarterback Ethan Walsweer was sacked five times and completed only one pass as the Cogs (3-6 overall, 3-3 BNC East) shut down the Indians’ offense to send Marengo (1-8 overall, 0-6 BNC East) to its eighth consecutive loss.

Key play: Quarterback Griffin Neil’s 48-yard touchdown pass to receiver Gabe Williams-Torres in with 3:11 remaining in the fourth quarter split the Indians’ defense and put the game out of reach.

Key stat: The Indians had only 70 yards of total offense and completed only one pass.

Top player: Casey Doyle led Marengo with 30 yards rushing on seven carries.

Quote: “We had a few key mental errors,” Marengo coach Matt Lynch said. “Even though a lot of our juniors played well, this game summed up our season.”

– Seth Dulian