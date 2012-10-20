Harvard football wins thriller over Richmond-Burton

Harvard 14, Richmond-Burton 12

Game summary: At Richmond, Harvard stopped Richmond-Burton’s two-point conversion try a half-yard from the end zone Friday to become playoff eligible with a thrilling 14-12 Big Northern Conference East Division win over playoff-bound Richmond-Burton.

Trailing by eight points, the home-standing Rockets had to march 93 yards in the game’s final four minutes for a chance to topple the Hornets. The grueling 16-play drive overcame two fourth-down plays and ended when Adam Kinsella ran it in from 7 yards out. There were less than four seconds left in the game. After missing an extra point earlier in the game, the Rockets had to go for two, and Matt Malecki’s run was stuffed just outside the end zone.

R-B (6-3 overall, 4-2 BNC East) team struck first on an 85-yard gallop by Chris Vlasak. Harvard (5-4,4-2) waited until late in the second quarter to snatch the lead away after senior Sammy Soliz bolted in from 3 yards out. Early in the third quarter, Harvard’s Christian Kramer broke away on a 32-yard touchdown run.

Key stat: Field position doomed the Rockets most of the night. R-B began drives on its own 5-, 8-, 6- and 10-yard lines.

Top player: In a losing effort, Vlasak scored the game’s first touchdown on an 85-yard sprint and led all rushers with 126 yards rushing.

Quotes: “We definitely have improved a lot as a team,’’ Harvard running back Soliz said. “Our offensive line had some big holes.”

“We beat a good football team tonight,’’ Harvard coach Tim Haak said. “Our kids kept their poise and kept battling.”

– Bill Pemstein