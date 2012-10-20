Jacobs playoff-eligible with win over Chargers

CARPENTERSVILLE – For seven days, the message had remained the same: Finish.

Finish, and Jacobs’ fifth victory likely would result in a third-straight playoff berth. Finish, and any disappointments lingering from a mid-season slide would be forgotten. Finish, and the Golden Eagles would get the chance to start fresh again next week.

So when Jacobs clung to a four-point halftime lead over Dundee-Crown on Friday night, Golden Eagles coach Bill Mitz again uttered the same plea to his team, hoping it would sink in.

Finish.

Two second-half touchdowns, including a 9-yard scoring strike from Bret Mooney to Hunter Williams that put the game out of reach, propelled Jacobs to a 21-3 Fox Valley Conference Valley win that should be enough to advance the Golden Eagles into the postseason.

“We knew this week we had to keep it coming (in the second half) – we had to step it up even more to get the victory and go into the playoffs,” said Williams, who finished with 132 yards on four catches. “But this is pretty big – it’s good for our team – we’ve been in the playoffs three years in a row and we’re going to keep it going.”

That was the mantra for Jacobs (5-4, 3-3 FVC Valley), which let down in the final two quarters last week in a 32-29 loss to Crystal Lake South that left the Golden Eagles in need of a win Friday just to remain in playoff contention.

Jacobs led 7-3 at the half after Williams’ sparked Jacobs’ first-half production with an 85-yard touchdown catch just past the midway mark of the first quarter. The Golden Eagles’ defense, however, made it stand up, twice keeping D-C out of the end zone despite getting inside the 10-yard line in the second quarter.

The Chargers first reached the 2-yard line behind JT Beasley, who took over on the ground after D-C’s Cody Lane was slowed by an ankle injury. But when the Chargers tried going to Caleb Parson to finish the drive, Jacobs’ defense stopped him short of the end zone.

D-C reached the Jacobs’ 6-yard line right before the half, but again failed to finish off the drive, settling instead for a 23-yard RJ Schmitt field goal.

“We’re just not there yet - you can see it - we’re close,” D-C coach Vito Andriola said. “We had a couple of chances to put the ball in and we didn’t. We had chances to make stops and we didn’t.”

Jacobs, led by Greg Sidor’s 84 yards rushing, controlled the tempo in the second half. Sidor scored on a 1-yard run late in the third quarter before Mooney and Williams connected for a second time to close out the scoring and what should be another playoff berth.

“We finished tonight,” Mitz said. “It’s a great win, for our school and our community. It’s no feat to get into the playoffs three years in a row.”