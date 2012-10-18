Jacobs (4-4, 2-3) at Dundee-Crown (3-5, 1-4)

7:15 p.m. today

When Jacobs has the ball

The Golden Eagles will either spread the field with four wide receivers or run a T-formation with three running backs. QB Bret Mooney leads the area in passing yards with 1,792 and attempts with 111. He’s third in TDs with 15 and has the second most picks with 11. Mooney can make big throws and has a great rapport with WRs Jake Gierlak (38 rec., 492 yards, 4 TD) and Hunter Williams (26, 556, 5), who both make big plays and had over 100 yards last week against CL South. RB’s Steven Varela (524 yards, 10 TD), Greg Sidor (476, 4) and Josh Walker (195, 3) get most of the carries and should be excited going against a D-C defense that gave up 428 yards rushing to C-G. They also are good receivers out of the backfield. Jacobs can strike quickly and put up big numbers but they have to hold on to the ball and close out games to win.

When Dundee-Crown has the ball

The Chargers’ Cody Lane is third among FVC RBs with 1,141 yards rushing and second in the FVC with 15 TDs. Lane had 121 rushing on 11 carries last week against C-G, most of which came on a late 79-yard TD run. Lane and the offensive line will face a Jacobs team that allowed 268 on the ground to CL South last week. D-C will try to control the ball and the clock with that rushing attack. RBs J.T. Beasley (462, 6), and T.J. Moss (237, 2) should also get carries. Senior QB Garrett Ryan has thrown for 599 yards, five TDs and has two picks. Beasley (181, 1), RB Trent Muscat (160, 2) and WR Nicholas Lodi (143, 1) are the Chargers leading receivers. If D-C can run the ball they can keep Jacobs offense off the field.

What to expect

They each will do what they do best. Jacobs will pass the ball and D-C will run it. Both of these defenses need to make a statement. The Eagles will be fired up because they are playing for a playoff spot and have to win to have a chance to get in. There is no guarantee they will make it in with five wins but it looks like they will have just enough points. A win for the Chargers would cap a nice season by a much-improved team and spoil the Eagles’ playoff hopes.

Les’ pick: Jacobs by 13

