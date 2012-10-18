CHURCH BULLETINS: Seneca church hosting turkey dinner/auction

SENECA — Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Seneca is getting ready for the fifth annual turkey dinner/silent auction from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20.

Enjoy a homemade Thanksgiving dinner, including dessert and beverage, for only $8 for adults and $4 for children (ages 4 to 12). After enjoying dinner, put a bid on any of the silent auction items, which could be used for Christmas gifts.

Many gift certificates have been donated from over 30 businesses throughout the area for a service or a product. The women of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church have again provided a homemade queen-size quilt for a silent auction item.

Something new added to the silent auction items this year are hot air balloon rides for one person, two people, or four people. This would make a terrific gift for a person, couple, or family.

King’s Men Four will perform on Sunday

King’s Men Four — Manny, Larry, Gary and Cliff — will be in concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, at Ambassadors For Christ Church, 702 E. North St, Morris.

Sacred relics will be discussed, displayed at two area churches

BRAIDWOOD — Immaculate Conception Parish in Braidwood will host a teaching and exposition of Sacred Relics at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24.

St. Rose of Lima Parish in Wilmington will host the same presentation at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 28.

Father Carlos Martins of the Companions of the Cross will be at each program with his very special ministry to make a one-hour PowerPoint presentation in the church about these holy objects. He will bring with him over 150 relics, some as old as 2000 years.

Among the treasures will be relics of St. Maria Goretti, St. Therese of Lisieux (the “Little Flower”), St. Francis of Assisi, St. Anthony of Padua, St. Thomas Aquinas, and St. Faustina Kowalska. In addition, there will also be present a portion of the veil of Our Lady, as well as one of the largest remaining pieces of the True Cross in the world.

Those in attendance will be able to examine and venerate each relic following the presentation. In the Church’s history many miracles and healings have been worked in the presence of relics, and many have been healed through this ministry. Please do not miss this opportunity.

You are encouraged to bring your articles of devotion (such as rosaries, holy cards, etc.) and pictures of ill friends/family members, which you will be able to touch to the reliquaries as a means of intercession.

Morris Methodists host Family Fall Fest Oct. 25

The First United Methodist Church of Morris, 118 W. Jackson St., will host its annual Family Fall Festival from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25.

This is a free event for preschool and elementary-age children accompanied by an adult. Come for a fun evening of games, prizes, candy and refreshments.