CL South (4-3, 3-2) at Jacobs (4-3, 2-2)

7:15 p.m. today

When CL South has the ball

The Gators like to run the ball and play great defense, and that’s how they win games. Most of the time they will run it out of the I-formation or the pistol behind a big, physical offensive line. Leading the Gators is RB Zevin Clark with 602 rushing yards and five TDs. The senior had over 200 yards and two TDs rushing in last week’s win against D-C. QB Austin Rogers is second with 313 and five and seems to have gotten a little better every week running the offense. Rogers made some big plays last week and he threw for a TD and ran for another. He has thrown for 403 yards, four TDs and three picks. FB Chris Ivers (172, 2) and RB Eric Landis (124, 0) should also get some carries. WR Eric Schiller (241, 2) is a big target for Rogers. South should be able to score against a Jacobs defense that has allowed an average of 30 points a game.

When Jacobs has the ball

Jacobs has gotten it done with offense, averaging 32 points a game. It will be tough going against a South defense that gives up an average of 16 points a game. QB Bret Mooney leads the area in passing with 1,469 yards, he’s third in TDs with 11 and has the second most picks with 9. WR Hunter Williams averages 22 yards a catch with 433 yards and four TDs. Mooney’s other targets include Jake Gierlak (326 yards, 2 TDs), Steven Varela (290, 1) and Greg Sidor (185, 1). Varela is the leading rusher for Jacobs with 524 and 10, but did not have a run or catch last week. Sidor has 370 and four, and was their leading rusher last week. In Week 6, they brought up sophomore Josh Walker, who has speed and adds another big-play threat. Jacobs also has a big offensive line and it will need a huge game.

What to expect

Expect this game to have a playoff atmosphere because both of these teams are fighting to make the playoffs. Whichever team loses will not reach six wins, which it needs to guarantee a playoff spot. Teams can make it with five wins if they have enough points. Jacobs’ offense against South’s defense will be fun to watch. Expect two different styles of play from these teams.

Les’ pick: CL South by 3

Les’ other picks

• Marian Central at St. Edward, Marian Central by 28

• Alden-Hebron at Rockford Christian Life, Alden-Hebron by 13

• Genoa-Kingston at Harvard, Harvard by 7

• Rockford Christian at Marengo, Marengo by 7

• Richmond-Burton at North Boone, Richmond-Burton by 6

• Crystal Lake Central at Johnsburg, CL Central by 28

• Hampshire at Woodstock North, Woodstock North by 14

• Huntley at Woodstock, Huntley by 14

• Cary-Grove at Dundee-Crown, Cary-Grove by 28

• Prairie Ridge at McHenry, Prairie Ridge by 5