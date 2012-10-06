Stillman Valley scores three times in second half to beat Marengo

Stillman Valley 28, Marengo 11

Game summary: Marengo’s John Lesiak rushed for a second quarter touchdown and Weston Shepard kicked a 21-yard field goal to put the Indians up, 11-8 at halftime.

That was all the offense Marengo could muster, and they gave up three second half touchdowns in the loss.

Brett McMackin completed 6 of 10 passes and for 77 yards including a 24-yarder to Justin Velasquez.

Key stat: Lesiak carried the ball on 45 of the Indians 47 rushing attempts and gained 107 yards.

Top player: Lesiak led the offense in yards and scored Marengo’s only touchdown.

Next: Marengo hosts Rockford Christian on Friday.

– Northwest Herald