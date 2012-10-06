Harvard football uses big first quarter to beat Rockford Christian

Harvard 43, Rockford Christian 21

Game summary: Harvard bounced back from last week’s loss to trounce Rockford Christian on the road. The Hornets’ offense scored 29 points in the first quarter alone.

Harvard's running game split through the Royals' line with big performances from Christian Kramer and Sammy Soliz.

Key play: Sammy Soliz's 4-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter made it 29-0 and the rout was on.

Key stat: The Hornets had 100 yards rushing in the first quarter. Top player: Kramer, a sophomore, dismantled the Royal Lions defense, rushing for three touchdowns in the first half.

Quote: “We played well,” said Harvard head coach Tim Haak. “We made stops on defense. Kramer works hard in practice and gets better and better every week.”

Next: Harvard hosts Genoa-Kingston on Friday, Rockford Christian visits Marengo on Friday.

– Seth Dulian