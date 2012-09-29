North Boone runs to 6-0 with win over Harvard

North Boone 31, Harvard 14

Game summary: The undefeated Vikings improved their record to 6-0 Friday as they beat the Harvard Hornets on homecoming. North Boone's hard-hitting defense stopped the Hornet running game, giving up one one touchdown on the ground and grabbing three interceptions.

Key play: Austin Baden’s 60-yard interception return in the final minutes of the fourth quarter sealed the victory for the Vikings.

Key stat: North Boone's stellar and consistent offense rushed for over 100 yards just in the first half. They were also successful from the air as receiver Jon Lilly caught two touchdown passes. Top player: Austin Baden once again led his team both on offense and defense, throwing two touchdown passes, an interception for a touchdown, and kicked a 20 yard field goal.

Quote: “We knew Harvard was a good team, but we knew if we took care of the ball didn’t turn it over we would be successful,” said head coach Aaron Sullivan

Next: North Boone visits Genoa-Kingston on Friday, Harvard visits Rockford Christian on Friday.