Batavia football takes ‘care of business’ against Larkin

BATAVIA – Batavia didn’t waste any time getting down to business in Friday night’s 48-0 win over Upstate Eight Conference River Division foe Larkin.

The Bulldog starters were so efficient in the first half that most of them watched the game from the bench in the second half.

“We took care of business tonight and didn’t mess around,” said Bulldog coach Dennis Piron. “We scored points quickly and played great defense.”

Batavia’s defense shut down the Royals offense. Larkin (2-4, UEC River 1-3) gained less than 100 yards.

Royals quarterback Pruitt Jeffon, who was filling in for injured starting quarterback Kemmerin Blalark, completed only one of five pass attempts.

The Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0) scored on five of their six possessions in the first half. Adam Hunger opened Batavia’s scoring with a 5-yard run four minutes into the first quarter.

The touchdown was Hunger’s second of the season.

“It was a little less nerve wracking than the first time,” Hunger said. “This time was a lot easier, the guys blocked better for me.”

A blocked punt set up the first drive. Cullin Rokos recovered the ball on Larkin’s 23-yard line. The blocked punt pleased Piron as special teams is one area his coaching staff has been working on.

“We’ve had a big focus on our special teams the last couple of weeks,” the coach said. “We felt like we could do some things with them.”

Tyler Miller followed on the next series with a 29-yard run for the team’s second touchdown. Quarterback Micah Coffey connected with Zach Strittmatter on a 36-yard pass for the third score with 47 seconds left in the first quarter.

Another 5-yard run by Miller in the Bulldogs’ first drive of the second produced the fourth touchdown. Anthony Scaccia scored for the final points of the half on another 5-yard run.

Daniel Albrecht took control of the offense at the start of the third quarter.

His first series ended with Batavia’s sixth touchdown of the night. Junior running back Patrick Ward, who carried the ball in five of the six plays, scored on a 12-yard run. Albrecht’s sixth kick gave the Bulldogs a 42-0 lead with 9:30 left in the third quarter.

Albrecht scored his team’s last points on a 5-yard run with 1:21 left in the game. The two-point conversion attempt failed.

BATAVIA 48, LARKIN 0

LARKIN 0 0 0 0

BATAVIA 21 14 7 6

HOW THEY SCORED First Quarter B – Hunger 5-yard run (Albrecht kick) 8:32 B- Miller 29-yard run (Albrecht kick) 3:04 B – Strittmatter 36-yard pass from Coffey (Albrecht kick) 0:4 Second Quarter B – Miller 12-yard run (Albrecht kick) 9:03 B – Scaccia 5-yard run (Albrecht kick) 6:27 Third Quarter B – Ward 12-yard run(Albrecht kick) 9:30 Fourth Quarter B – Albrecht 5-yard run (2 pont conversion failed) INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING – Larkin: Jackson 11-35, Jeffon 6-12, Randazzo 1 - , Steffon 3-6 Total 21-52 Batavia: Coffey 4-1, Hunger 1-5, Scaccia 7-54, Miller 1-8, Hansen 4-28, Ward 9-63, Albrecht 1-5. Total 39-271 PASSING – Larkin: Jeffon 1-1-5-0, Batavia: Coffey 7-9-130-1, Albrecht 2-2-29 RECEIVING – Larkin: Jackson 1-1 Totals 1-1: . Batavia: Strittmatter 2-40, Mullins 1-9, Frazier 1-45, Berry 1-8, Siemsen 2-28, Zwart 1-7, Knox 1-9, Totals 9-159 TOTAL OFFENSE – Larkin: 53, Batavia: 430