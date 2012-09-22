Richmond-Burton 20, Mendota 6

Game summary: At Mendota, Richmond-Burton survived two first-half lost fumbles Friday to take a 7-0 lead at the break, and the Rockets went on to beat Mendota, 20-6, in a Big Northern Conference crossover. The Rockets (3-2) broke the game open with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to grab a 20-0 lead late. R-B’s defense held Mendota (1-4) to just two first downs in the entire second half, one coming in the opening minute of the third quarter, and the second coming in the closing minute of the game.

Key play: Leading late only 7-0, Adam Kinsella’s 2-yard touchdown run with 8:57 left in the fourth quarter gave R-B a two-score lead. The short touchdown run capped a 14-play, 66-yard scoring drive that drained 6:43 off the second half clock.

Key stat: R-B rushed the ball 51 times for 301 yards, including Kinsella’s 11 carries for 118 yards. R-B QB Matthew Malecki added 95 yards through the air on 2-of-4 passing. Mendota gained 181 yards on 39 offensive plays, avoiding the shutout on Wyatt Martinson’s 46-yard touchdown run with 33 seconds left in the game.

Top player: Chris Vlasak and the Rockets defense. Vlasak, who notched a 77-yard touchdown run among his 123 rushing yards on 12 carries, also caught a 58-yard TD pass to put the Rockets on the scoreboard midway through the second quarter. The defense allowed only seven first downs and one late Mendota touchdown.

Quote: “We’ve moved the ball all year. Our inability to finish drives is really hampering us offensively,” R-B coach Pat Elder said. “We’re just not very crisp offensively. We’re keeping (other) teams in football games. For the third week in a row, we had a chance to score in the final minute of the half, and a self-inflicted error on our part stopped us from scoring. We’ve just got to be more crisp... This was probably the best defensive game we’ve played. I was real happy with our defense tonight. We were much better assignment-wise, playing team defense.”

Next: Richmond-Burton will host Rockford Christian on Friday.

– Bill Schwabenland