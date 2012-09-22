Burlington Central football captures BNC East lead

BURLINGTON – Burlington Central took sole possession of first place in the Big Northern Conference East Division on Friday with a 26-14 homecoming victory over Genoa-Kingston.

The two teams had been tied for the top spot with identical 2-0 records entering the game.

The win may have been costly for the Rockets (4-1, 3-0 BNC East). Quarterback Ryan Ritchie injured the thumb on his throwing hand during a two-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter.

The senior started for the first time Friday since being injured in Central's second game of the season.

“I don’t know for sure what it is,” said Rocket coach Rich Crabel about the injury. “It needs to be re-evaluated.”

The Cogs (2-3, 2-1) opened and closed the first quarter with their only scoring drives of the night. G-K scored on the third play of the game when Gabe Williams ran 71 yards for the touchdown. Eli Thurlby scampered 12 yards for the second touchdown with 1:44 left in the quarter. Chris Camarago kicked both extra points.

The Rockets’ second drive of the first quarter ended with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Ritchie to Tyler Majewski to bring Central within eight, 14-6.

Central tied the game in the second quarter on 12-yard pass from Ritchie to Majewski and a Ritchie two-point conversion.

“We knew it was going to be a tough, physical game with big plays on both sides,” Cogs coach Travis Frederick said.

Central took the lead five seconds into the fourth quarter when Ritchie scampered for a one-yard touchdown. The Rockets failed to make the two-point conversion. Carter Muelling’s only reception on the night, a 7-yard toss from Ritchie, scored the final touchdown. But Ritchie injured his thumb during the failed two-point conversion.

“We struggled early and then buckled back down,” Crabel said. “Offensively, the kids did a nice job tonight”

BURLINGTON CENTRAL 26, GENOA-KINGSTON 14

GENOA-KINGSTON 14 0 0 0

BURLINGTON CENTRAL 6 8 0 12

HOW THEY SCORED First Quarter GK – Williams 87-yard run (Camargo kick good) 10:32 BC - Majewski 25-yard pass from Ritchie (kick failed) 4:22 GK – Thurlby 12-yard run (Camargo kick) 1:44 Second Quarter BC – Majewski 12-yard pass from Ritchie (Ritchie 2-point conversion) 4:16 Fourth Quarter BC – Ritchie 1-yard run (2-point conversion failed) 11:55 BC – Muelling 7-yard pass from Ritchie (2-point conversion failed) 5:58 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING – BURLINGTON CENTRAL: Ritchie 14-110, Marino 11-139, Davison 2-6, Garbarino 1-9, Majewski 1-5, Totals: 29-269 . GENOA-KINGSTON: Price 6-15, Williams 3-70, Lopez 14-46,Thurlby 8-50, Total 31-181 PASSING – BURLINGTON CENTRAL: Ritchie 7-13-3-107 , GENOA-KINGSTON: Price 6-11-0-65 RECEIVNG – BURLINGTON CENTRAL: Breeden 3-36, Majewski 3-51, Muelling 1-7, Lopez 1-13 Totals: 7-107 . GENOA-KINGSTON: Kuhn 3-27, Thurlby 1-10, Hernandez 1-11, William 1-12, Total 6-65. TOTAL OFFENSE – BURLINGTON CENTRAL 376 , GENOA-KINGSTON 246

SOPHOMORE GAME – GENOA-KINGSTON 28, BURLINGTON CENTRAL 8