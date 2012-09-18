Athlete of the week: Mickey Watson, Batavia, Senior, Football

Why he was selected: Team-high eight tackles against Streamwood on Friday; team-high two sacks against Streamwood

Batavia senior Mickey Watson had quite a weekend, turning in a big defensive performance in the Bulldogs football team’s shutout win against Streamwood on Friday while also reigning as the school’s homecoming king. Watson, the St. Charles Bank & Trust-Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week, discussed his feats with Chronicle sports editor Jay Schwab. The following is an edited transcript:

Was that your best game of the season? I don't know. It was a pretty good game but they weren't the best team. I feel like Glenbard North was probably my worst game but I don't know if this was my best game. I just feel every week I'm getting a little but better ... and getting used to varsity speeds of middle linebacker.

What's been the key to settling in at that position (after playing on the defensive line last year)? Reps. Experience because it's a lot of just knowing where to be at, knowing what's going on, being smart and then reacting.

What's your toughest class so far? Either Spanish 5 or Calculus but Spanish 5 I'll probably get used to but Calculus is probably going to get harder.

What’s your favorite sports movie? Probably “Remember the Titans” is the first one I can probably think of.