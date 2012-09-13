McHenry (2-1, 1-0) at Jacobs (2-1, 0-1)

7:15 p.m. today

When McHenry has the ball

The Warriors are a run-first team out of the wing-T offense, which is a big change from the spread offense they ran last year. They are led by FB John Konstantelos with 294 yards rushing and six TDs, Jesse Guajardo (223, 5) and Jake Braskett (90, 1). They will try the power running game behind an improved offensive line, but they still can throw the ball with QB Kyle Snedeker. The senior has 338 yards passing with three TDs and three interceptions. Korey Partenheimer is the leading receiver with seven catches for 147 yards and a TD, and Jake Braskett (104, 2) is second. They will try to keep the ball away from Jacobs’ offense and keep their defense rested. The Warriors scored 26 second-half points in a 40-30 win over Dundee-Crown last week and did it running the ball. This week they will want to get an early lead and momentum rather than trying to come from behind. Jacobs gave up 56 points last week to Grayslake North, 42 in the first half.

When Jacobs has the ball

Jacobs runs a balanced offense and averages 25 passes a game. QB Bret Mooney is second in the FVC with 612 yards passing, seven TDs and three interceptions. Hunter Williams is a big-play threat who averages 22.1 yards a catch and has 10 receptions for 221 yards and two TDs. WR Jake Gierlak (14-143, 2) and RB Steven Varela (5-121, TD) are Mooney’s other main targets. The Golden Eagles will try to improve on a running game that has taken a step back from last season. Jacobs’ top rusher is Varela, who has a 6.1-yards average, 245 yards and five TDs. Greg Sidor (158, TD) should also get carries for Jacobs. The Eagles scored first last week and ended with 21 in the loss. The Eagles should be ultrafocused this week after getting blown out last week. McHenry gave up 30 points last week to Dundee-Crown and had some trouble against the run, so Jacobs should be able to move the ball and get some big plays.

What to expect

It will be an improved, more confident McHenry team tonight under new head coach Dave D’Angelo. The Warriors can expect to play a Jacobs team that is a bit like a wounded animal, very dangerous. The Golden Eagles will be on a mission to get back in the win column after an ugly loss in Week 3. Look for a physical game with the edge going to whichever defense gets the job done.

Les’ pick: Jacobs by 7

Les’ other picks

• Marian Central at Marmion Academy, Marian Central by 21

• Burlington Central at Harvard, Burlington by 7

• Richmond-Burton at Marengo, Richmond-Burton by 9

• Crystal Lake Central at Woodstock North, Woodstock North by 7

• Cary-Grove at Hampshire, Cary-Grove by 20

• Johnsburg at Grayslake North, Grayslake North by 35

• Grayslake Central at Woodstock, Woodstock by 6

• Prairie Ridge at Dundee-Crown, Prairie Ridge by 14

• CL South at Huntley, Huntley by 6

• CICS/Longwood at Alden-Hebron, Alden-Hebron by 7