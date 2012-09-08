North Boone throws for 5 TDs in win over Marengo

North Boone 48, Marengo 27

Game summary: The North Boone Vikings came out of the gate slow, but a few big special teams plays and big time offensive line play shut down Marengo in Poplar Grove. North Boone quarterback Austin Baden had all day in the pocket and threw for five touchdowns, while the Viking defense held Marengo’s Chris Lopez to only 5 for 20 passing.

Key play: Jon Lilly's 60-yard kickoff return in the first quarter set the tone of the game for the Vikings. Key stat: The Vikings racked up a total of over 400 yards in total offense.

Top player: Baden threw for five touchdowns and ran for two.

Quote: “I thought we were flat in the first half, but we really picked up in the second,” said head coach Aaron Sullivan. “We stressed our special teams play after last week against Byron and it payed off.”

Next: North Boone visits Oregon on Friday; Marengo visits Richmond-Burton on Friday.

– Seth Dulian