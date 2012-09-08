Richmond-Burton football team’s 10-point lead fades in fourth

RICHMOND – Richmond-Burton quarterback Matt Malecki was visibly upset after Friday’s Big Northern Conference East division opener against Genoa-Kingston.

It’s understandable because his team had just let a 10-point fourth quarter lead evaporate in a shocking loss to G-K, 24-20.

“I was just hoping that everyone would come through but we didn’t,” Malecki said. “We kind of fell apart.”

The falling apart began in the fourth when field position became an issue for R-B. G-K began on the 50 yard line to start the fourth quarter. What followed was a 10-play drive that ended in a Sal Lopez 19 yard touchdown run with 7:18 remaining.

After coaxing the Rockets into a three-and-out on their following possession, the Cogs used great field position again and only needed 29 yards to score with 4:45 left in the game.

The Cogs used a time-killing 10-play drive as Lopez scored on fourth down from the 1 with 20 seconds left to give G-K (1-2, 1-0 BNC East) a 24-20 lead and ultimately the win.

It was G-K’s first victory at R-B since 1992.

“They got field position and they finished drives,” R-B head coach Pat Elder said. “We really aren’t very consistent in any phase of the game right now. That’s what we’ve got to get better at.”

G-K started off relatively well with a 15-play drive that ended in a Chris Camargo 35-yard field goal.

Richmond-Burton (1-2, 0-1 BNC East) then used a Malecki 67-yard return to the Cogs’ 23 yard line and scored two plays later on a Christopher Vlasak 23-yard run.

But G-K answered immediately when Eli Thurlby returned the following kickoff 81 yards for a score.

“Last few times we came up here their score was like a slot machine,” G-K coach Travis Fredricks said. “I question that a lot of our players thought we’d be 0-and-3 after this one because some kids look at the schedule and see wins and losses early in the week.”

The Rockets grabbed the lead in the second quarter scoring on a Ryan Nelson 2 yard run and a 16 yard pass from Malecki to Tyler Aitken before G-K’s heroics.

“It was crazy man. I don’t even have words,” G-K quarterback Adam Price said. “It was awesome.”

R-B has now lost two straight games.

Genoa-Kingston 24, Richmond-Burton 20 Genoa-Kingston 10 0 0 14 - 24 Richmond-Burton 7 13 0 0 - 20 First quarter G-K - FG Camargo 35 4:17 R-B - Vlasak 23 run (Hernandez kick) 3:13 G-K- Thurlby 81 kickoff return (Camargo kick) 3:02 Second quarter R-B - Nelson 2 run (Hernandez kick) 10:03 R-B - Aitken 16 pass from Malecki (kick failed) 7:22 Fourth quarter G-K - Lopez 19 run (Camargo kick) 7:25 G-K - Lopez 1 run (Camargo kick) :30