McHenry finds running game behind offensive line

McHENRY – Dave D’Angelo looked into his McHenry players’ eyes at halftime Friday night and saw a resolve he believed would spark a second-half surge.

But if the Warriors were going to overtake Dundee-Crown over the final 24 minutes, it would have to be on their own terms, playing physical, hard-nosed football built around the run.

And once McHenry started running behind its workhorse offensive line, Dundee-Crown couldn’t do anything to stop it, yielding 26 unanswered second-half points in a 40-30 Warriors victory at McCracken Field.

“We knew our run game was working and we kept pounding it,” said McHenry senior fullback John Konstantelos, who ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

“We just stuck with our game and executed.”

By the time McHenry (2-1, 1-0 FVC Valley) got its ground game going, the Warriors faced a 24-14 deficit after D-C’s JT Beasley danced his way to a 49-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter.

But that’s when the Warriors went to work.

Jesse Guajardo drew McHenry to within 24-21 with a 2-yard touchdown run, scoring the first of four straight Warriors touchdowns. And after trailing 24-14 with 9:16 remaining in the third quarter, McHenry took its first lead on a 6-yard Kyle Snedeker touchdown pass to Jake Braskett before pouring it on en route to the 10-point win.

Guajardo scored a pair of touchdowns during McHenry’s second-half turnaround, giving McHenry a 40-24 lead with a 15-yard scoring run with 2:24 remaining.

“They beat us in every way possible,” Dundee-Crown coach Vito Andriola said. “They kicked our butts. We started good, but we couldn’t stop them.”

The Chargers (2-1, 0-1 FVC Valley) built their lead behind Cody Lane, who ran for 219 yards and three touchdowns – including runs of 74 and 61 yard in the loss. But D-C, which was looking for its third straight victory after 26 straight losses, couldn’t maintain its momentum.

McHenry saw to that.

“It was a lot of what they did as opposed to what we did,” Andriola said. “They just controlled it. I knew their offensive line would give us trouble – and they did.”

McHenry kept pounding the run game, never stopping once overtaking D-C in the third quarter. That was the Warriors’ game plan coming in, but McHenry had to really pour it on while playing from behind.

The wear and tear eventually took its toll on D-C, which hadn’t experienced a power game like McHenry’s in its first two victories.

It showed – especially in the final two quarters.

“We’re a run-first team and I think everyone knows that by now,” Konstantelos said. “We keep pounding it – but Dundee-Crown gave us a run for our money.”

McHenry 40, Dundee-Crown 30

DC 10 7 7 6 – 30 McH 0 14 14 12 – 40 First Quarter DC – Cody Lane 9 run (Schmidt kick) 4:49 DC – Schmidt 24 field goal 1:49 Second Quarter M – John Konstantelos 10 run (Marco Tello kick) 9:53 DC – Lane 74 run (Schmidt kick) 8:19 M – Konstantelos 3 run (Tello kick) 5:15 Third Quarter DC – JT Beasley 49 run (Schmidt kick) 9:16 M – Jesse Guajardo 2 run (Tello kick) M – Jake Braskett 6 pass from Kyle Snedeker (Tello kick) 1:58 Fourth Quarter M – Konstantelos 37 run (kick failed) 10:04 M – Guajardo 15 run (kick failed) 2:24 DC – Lane 61 run (conversion failed) 1:40