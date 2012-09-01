Scaccia, defense carry Batavia football to win over Plainfield East

BATAVIA – The Batavia football team’s stingy defense and Anthony Scaccia’s offensive outburst powered Batavia past nonconference foe Plainfield East on Friday, 30-14.

The Bulldogs allowed the Bengals less than 100 yards rushing and limited their quarterback, Jacob Kotopka, to eight completions on 23 attempts.

Scaccia scored three touchdowns, rushed for 167 yard and caught a 92-yard pass from Batavia quarterback Micah Coffey.

After a scoreless first period, the Bulldogs scored three minutes into the second quarter. A one-yard touchdown run by Scaccia capped a 13-play drive. Daniel Albrecht made the extra point to give Batavia a 7-0 lead.

The Bulldogs started their third possession of the second quarter on the Bengals’ 28-yard but could not get the ball across the goal line, settling for a field goal. Albrecht hit a 26-yard field goal at the 11:56 mark.

Plainfield East scored seven seconds later as Aris Irizarry returned the ball 80 yards to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 10-6. Plainfield East missed the extra point.

The Bengals threatened again when the Bulldogs fumbled the kick return. Cinque Curry recovered the ball for Plainfield East on Batavia’s 5-yard line. The Bulldogs defense and a holding penalty kept the Bengals out of the end zone.

Batavia did not waste any time in the second half. Starting on their own 34-yard line, the Bulldogs needed seven plays to cross the goal line during their first possession. Scaccia, who gained most of the yardage rushing, scored the touchdown on an 11-yard pass from Coffey.

The Bulldogs extended their lead to 23-6 on their third possession. Coffey connected with Zach Strittmatter on a 20-yard pass for the team’s third touchdown.

Plainfield East narrowed the lead to 23-14 on its next possession.

Cullen Rompa ran 44 yards for the score. The Bengals converted the 2-point attempt.

Scaccia scored his third touchdown of the night on a 2-yard run with 2:51 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Albrecht’s kick gave the Bulldogs a 30-14 lead.

The Bulldogs begin Upstate Eight Conference River Division play Friday when they host Geneva.

Batavia 30 Plainfield East 14

Plainfield East 0 6 8

0 Batavia 0 10 13 7

HOW THEY SCORED: Second Quarter B – Scaccia 1-yard run (Albrecht kick) B – Albrech field goal P – Irizarry 80-yard kick off return Third quarter B – Scaccia 11-yard pass from Coffey B – Strittmatter 20-yard pass from Coffey (Albrecht kick) P – Rompa 44-yard run (Simbulan 2 point conversion) Fourth quarter B – Scaccia 2-yard run (Albrecht kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS: RUSHING – Batavia: Moneghini 4-18, Coffey 4-21, Thielk 3-22, Scaccia 20-176, Miller 3-13. Totals 34-250 Plainfield East Irizarry 3-5, Rompa 6-60, Kotopka 5-20: Total 14-85. PASSING – Batavia: Coffey 16-26-174-2 Plainfield East: Kotopka 9-23-40-0 RECEIVING – Batavia: Moffat 3-31, Scacia 7-92, Strittmatter 5-44, Toth 1-7, total 16-174. Plainfield East: Hargrays 6-15, Rompa 2-17, Lockhart 1-8, total 9-40 TOTAL YARDS – Batavia 424: Plainfield East: 125

SOPHOMORE GAME – Batavia 19, Plainfield East 28