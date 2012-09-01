Penalties add up in Rock Falls’ win against Marengo

Rock Falls 20, Marengo 3

Game summary: Marengo was plagued by eight penalties that either hurt its team or helped Rock Falls, as the Indians fell in a BNC crossover game. John Lesiak rushed for 125 yards on 25 carries but the Indians (1-1) could not get anything going through the air. Rock Falls quarterback Jacob Mammosser picked apart the Marengo defense on 13-of-27 for 201 yards.

Key play: Jacob Leaf returned the opening kickoff 80-yards for Rock Falls to take a lead they would never relinquish.

Key stat: This was Rock Falls’ first win at Marengo in 18 tries.

Top player: Lesiak with his 125 yards on the ground for the Indians.

Quote: “We came out and shot ourselves in the foot from the get-go,” Lesiak said. “We came out thinking we were going to run up the score and that definitely wasn’t going to happen. We weren’t ready to play.”

Next: Marengo travels to North Boone on Friday.

– Dan Howell