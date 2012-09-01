Marian Central beats McHenry despite penalties

McHENRY – It is unlikely Marian Central’s football team will have a short film session this week. Rack up more than 100 penalty yards - most of them in a single quarter - and what already is a painstaking endeavor becomes an afternoon of analyzing minutiae.

The Hurricanes coughed up 80 penalty yards in the second quarter of their game against McHenry Friday night, making an impressive first quarter scoring frenzy something of a necessity. Marian beat the Warriors, 38-28, in the nonconference contest at McCracken Field, but no Hurricanes player walked off the field feeling particularly good about it.

“We’ve got a lot to clean up,” senior quarterback Chris Streveler said. “This was not a well-played game at all. They (McHenry) hit us in the mouth. Give them a lot of credit because they came after us, and we didn’t execute the way we needed to.”

Then, with a sigh, “We’ll watch the tape and see how we can fix it.”

Marian scored early and often in the first quarter, answering an 89-yard opening kickoff return from McHenry’s Jake Braskett with a Streveler 1-yard sneak on the Hurricanes’ first possession of the game. Linebacker Michael Hartlieb intercepted the ball on the Warriors’ ensuing drive, and Streveler used one play to streak 78 yards for another touchdown and a 14-6 Marian advantage with 7 minutes left in the first quarter.

Streveler punched in a 6-yard score on the Hurricanes’ next drive to make it 21-6 at the 4:33 mark, and junior running back Ephraim Lee (70 yards, 18 carries) ran in a 2-yard score that gave Marian a 28-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

Then things unraveled. Marian defensive back Ryan Hickey thought he picked off McHenry quarterback Kyle Snedeker on the Warriors’ first play of the second quarter, but the call was overturned and Hickey was called for pass interference. The Warriors used eight plays to go 48 yards and cut their deficit to 14, 28-14, on a 7-yard touchdown from Braskett.

Marian then recovered the Warriors’ onside kick attempt, but was called for unsportsmanlike conduct. The ‘Canes went three-and-out, and did so on their next four possessions as well, racking up at least one penalty in each sequence.

A highlight reel-worthy play - Marian defensive back Tony Milone’s pick in the middle of the quarter - couldn’t turn the momentum back in Marian’s favor. McHenry running back Jesse Guajardo scored a 1-yard touchdown with 13.2 seconds left in the first half to make it 28-21 at the half.

“(There were) way too many penalities,” Marian coach Ed Brucker said. “There wasn’t much that we did well. We didn’t block well, we didn’t execute well ... we just didn’t play very well and we made it hard on ourselves.”

Marian (2-0 overall) escaped the third quarter with just one penalty - five yards for a false start - and put some distance between itself and McHenry (1-1) as time expired thanks to a 24-yard bomb from Streveler to junior wide receiver Brett Olsen (five catches, 55 yards) that reminded fans what exactly this Hurricanes offense is capable of doing.

Streveler said he’d shoulder some of the blame for the Hurricanes’ sub-par performance, but his game was solid. The Minnesota recruit finished with a team-leading 129 yards on 20 carries, and was 11 for 20 for 194 yards in the air without an interception.

McHenry was able to get to Streveler by the middle of the game, though; the Warriors sacked him four times from the second quarter on. The heroics Streveler and his teammates delivered in the game’s opening minutes really saved the Class 5A fifth-ranked Hurricanes from what would largely have been considered a huge upset.

“We adjusted defensively (after the first quarter) and we stuck with them,” McHenry coach dave D’Angelo said. “I have to give them all a lot of credit; they’re a great team. But I’m really proud of our kids. They couldn’t packed up the tent and called it quits but they battled. There were a few times the ball just didn’t go our way.”

Marian’s players will see to which plays D’Angelo is referring when they review that tape, entwined with all the others.

“I don’t think anyone played as well as they would have liked,” Streveler said. “We have a lot of tape to watch.”