Lakes uses second-half run to beat Woodstock North

Lakes 21, Woodstock North 7

Game summary: Two second half plays went against the Thunder as the Lakes Eagles managed a pair of touchdowns and pulled out a 21-7 nonconference victory at home. That was despite a 111-yard rushing night by North senior Ryan Wade.

Key play: A fake punt in the third quarter by North failed. Two plays later, Lakes star Direll Clark raced 36 yards to set up his own go-ahead touchdown.

Key stat: North ran 22 plays in the second quarter to Lakes’ six plays

Top player: Wade finished with 111 yards on 17 carries. He also played linebacker on defense.

Quote: “My offensive line kept blocking to the whistle,’’ Wade said.

Next: Woodstock North at Johnsburg, 7:15 p.m. Friday

